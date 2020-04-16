'Please no': Some Arsenal fans worried after transfer rumour they've heard

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is said to be keen on Layvin Kurzawa of PSG, who could be available for free in the summer.

Arsenal fans do not appear at all keen on the idea of signing Layvin Kurzawa.

TodoFichajes suggest that Arsenal have agreed a deal with the PSG left-back, who is out of contract in the summer.

Kurzawa is reportedly set to sign a five-year deal at the Emirates Stadium.

But Arsenal fans seem to believe that Kurzawa could be a poor signing for them, even on a free transfer.

This is not the level of signing we need . — the disgruntled gooner (@fullnelsonAFC) April 15, 2020

We have Tierney so why do we need this guy? — Uncle Walter (@uncle_walter) April 15, 2020

I hope this is fake news waste of wages — Jazz (@jazz_sian) April 15, 2020

5 year contract?? Are we being punked? — The Beesht (@johnmurphy798) April 15, 2020

This makes no sense. — Arsenal Opinions (@arsenalfantvca) April 15, 2020

Arsenal currently have Kieran Tierney and Bukayo Saka in their first-team squad who can play at left-back, with Sead Kolasinac also at the club.

It is, therefore, arguable to suggest that signing a left-sided defender shouldn’t be one of Arsenal’s priorities over the summer.

Kurzawa does look to be one of the biggest bargains available though, as he is set to leave PSG on a free transfer.

Arteta is thought to have his eyes on a number of targets, as he looks to solidify Arsenal’s defence for next term.