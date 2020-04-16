Quick links

'Please no': Some Arsenal fans worried after transfer rumour they've heard

Mikel Arteta the manager
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is said to be keen on Layvin Kurzawa of PSG, who could be available for free in the summer.

Layvin Kurzawa of PSG during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Paris Saint-Germain and Celtic FC at Parc des Princes on November 22, 2017 in Paris, France.

Arsenal fans do not appear at all keen on the idea of signing Layvin Kurzawa.

TodoFichajes suggest that Arsenal have agreed a deal with the PSG left-back, who is out of contract in the summer.

 

Kurzawa is reportedly set to sign a five-year deal at the Emirates Stadium.

But Arsenal fans seem to believe that Kurzawa could be a poor signing for them, even on a free transfer.

Arsenal currently have Kieran Tierney and Bukayo Saka in their first-team squad who can play at left-back, with Sead Kolasinac also at the club.

It is, therefore, arguable to suggest that signing a left-sided defender shouldn’t be one of Arsenal’s priorities over the summer.

Kurzawa does look to be one of the biggest bargains available though, as he is set to leave PSG on a free transfer.

Arteta is thought to have his eyes on a number of targets, as he looks to solidify Arsenal’s defence for next term.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

