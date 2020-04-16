Quick links

Arsenal

Liverpool

Ligue 1

Premier League

Player Mikel Arteta didn’t want now reportedly joining Arsenal, Liverpool beaten

Subhankar Mondal
Paris Saint-Germain's Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani (R) celebrates with teammate French defender Layvin Kurzawa after scoring during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been linked with Layvin Kurzawa.

Dortmund's Belgian forward Thorgan Hazard (L) goes down after a challange by Paris Saint-Germain's French defender Layvin Kurzawa during the UEFA Champions League Last 16, first-leg...

Arsenal have reportedly beaten Liverpool to the signature of Layvin Kurzawa.

Kurzawa is out of contact at Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, and Sport has claimed of interest in the 27-year-old left-back from Liverpool.

The Reds won the Champions League last season and are on the verge of clinching the Premier League title this campaign.

However, it is Arsenal - who may not even finish in the top four of the league table this campaign - who have managed to secure the services of the left-back, according to a report.

TodoFichajes has claimed that the Gunners have agreed a five-year contract with the defender, and that Mikel Arteta’s side will make an announcement imminently.

 

U-turn?

With football in Europe suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

As a free agent, Kurzawa would be a good signing for Arsenal, and the 27-year-old would be a smart back-up option to Kieran Tierney.

Paris United reported in January that Arsenal head coach Arteta blocked the left-back’s move to the Gunners against the wishes of technical director Edu (click here to read more).

Layvin Kurzawa of PSG during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Paris Saint-Germain and Celtic FC at Parc des Princes on November 22, 2017 in Paris, France.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch