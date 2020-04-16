Player Mikel Arteta didn’t want now reportedly joining Arsenal, Liverpool beaten

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been linked with Layvin Kurzawa.

Arsenal have reportedly beaten Liverpool to the signature of Layvin Kurzawa.

Kurzawa is out of contact at Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, and Sport has claimed of interest in the 27-year-old left-back from Liverpool.

The Reds won the Champions League last season and are on the verge of clinching the Premier League title this campaign.

However, it is Arsenal - who may not even finish in the top four of the league table this campaign - who have managed to secure the services of the left-back, according to a report.

TodoFichajes has claimed that the Gunners have agreed a five-year contract with the defender, and that Mikel Arteta’s side will make an announcement imminently.

U-turn?

With football in Europe suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

As a free agent, Kurzawa would be a good signing for Arsenal, and the 27-year-old would be a smart back-up option to Kieran Tierney.

Paris United reported in January that Arsenal head coach Arteta blocked the left-back’s move to the Gunners against the wishes of technical director Edu (click here to read more).