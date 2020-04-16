Player claims he's been in contact with Klopp, could be at Anfield next season

Liverpool have loaned out Loris Karius for the past two seasons, but he is set to return to Anfield at the end of the current campaign.

Loris Karius has told Sport Bild that he has been in contact with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, ahead of a potential Anfield return in the summer.

Karius has spent the last two years out on loan from Liverpool at Besiktas, and he has been a regular in Turkey.

It is not yet known where Karius’s future lies, but as it stands he is due to make a return to Liverpool this summer.

Besiktas are yet to make a permanent bid for the German stopper.

And Karius has suggested that he is still in contact with Liverpool’s coaching team, and has never been excluded from the Reds' plans.

“I primarily text with goalkeeper coach John Achterberg,” Karius said.

“Almost weekly. He’s my first point of contact, but sometimes I also text with Jürgen Klopp. I am in good contact with everyone there today, but I was never out of it.

"The fact is that I have a contract in Liverpool until 2022."

If Karius does return to Liverpool it is difficult to see him getting regular game time next term.

Alisson has fully established himself as Liverpool’s number one this term, while Adrian has done a credible job as his back-up.

Liverpool would surely be prepared to listen to offers for Karius, but as of yet no bids have come in for the 26-year-old.