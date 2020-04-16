'Over £10m': Manager admits bid for reported Liverpool target called 'new Ronaldo'

Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders Liverpool are reportedly battling a host of clubs to sign Partizan Belgrade wonderkid Filip Stevanovic.

Partizan Belgrade have already received a big-money bid for Liverpool target Filip Stevanovic, manager Savo Milosevic has admitted to Srbija Danas.

An explosive winger with an eye for goal is not the first nor the last talented youngster to be burdened with the ‘new Cristiano Ronaldo’ tag. But he appears to be handling comparisons to one of the greatest footballers of all time rather well.

Stevanovic has exploded onto the scene in his native Serbia this season with five goals in 29 games for second-placed Partizan Belgrade. And, according to 90Min, Liverpool are one of 14 clubs across the continent batting their eyelashes in his direction.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Dortmund also want a teenage wonderkid who loves nothing more than cutting in from the left onto his lethal right foot – quite like a young Ronaldo, you might argue.

Though, as the straight-talking Milosevic makes clear, it is far from certain that Stevanovic will take a big step up the ladder as soon as this summer.

"For Filip Stevanovic, we have an offer that is over £10 million,” says the former Aston Villa striker, who admits that the financial problems caused by the global health crisis could change things.

“It's going to be a lot more complicated (keeping hold of him) now.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is famed for transforming promising youngsters into established world-class talents and Stevanovic will surely be aware of the progress Robert Lewandowski, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah have made under a Champions League-winning coach.

Furthermore, Liverpool snapped up two talented teens last summer in Harvey Elliott and Sepp Van der Berg. They have form in this department.