'Outstanding'': Reported Tottenham target compared to Glenn Hoddle

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to raid Premier League strugglers Aston Villa for Jack Grealish.

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has been labelled the best player in England by legendary midfielder Alan Hudson, amid speculation linking the playmaker with a £50 million move to Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.

It’s fair to say that, without their floppy-haired talisman pulling rabbits out of the hat on an almost weekly basis, Dean Smith’s Villa might have already been doomed to an immediate return to the Championship.

Grealish has almost single-handedly dragged his boyhood club through the first three quarters of a troubling campaign but there is only so much one man can do. Aston Villa are currently 19th, just two points off the bottom.

And, unless the Midland giants can pull off an escape of Houdini-esque proportions when the campaign resumes, Grealish will surely have no choice but to turn his back on the club he joined all those years ago.

The Daily Star reports Tottenham will test the water with a £50 million bid while rumours of an impending move to Manchester United just won’t go away.

“Without a doubt (he is the Premier League’s best). I remember the day Glenn Hoddle made his debut again me in 1975/76, he was outstanding. Its so obvious to stop a player of that calibre. Jack is outstanding,” former Chelsea and Stoke hero Hudson tells talkSPORT (16 April, 11am), admitting that he is a big fan of fellow maverick Grealish.

“He hasn’t had the silver spoon treatment at a big club, he’s had to work hard to get where he is. He plays with a swagger and that’s refreshing.”

With Spurs struggling for a cutting edge in the post-Christian Eriksen era, the North London giants will no doubt be salivating at the prospect of signing the modern-day answer to Glenn Hoddle.