‘Of course’: Steven Gerrard wants chance for Rangers to challenge Celtic

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are 13 points behind Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has told Sky Sports that he would like the season to be finished.

The Gers are 13 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in second place in the Scottish Premiership table.

Subscribe

Rangers do have a game in hand, and there are also two Old Firm derby games left to be played this season.

Gerrard has said that ideally he would like the season to be completed, as the Gers aim to close the gap on the Hoops and stop Neil Lennon’s side from winning the league title for the ninth time in a row.

The Rangers boss has also criticised the SPFL for the way they conducted the vote about ending the leagues below the Scottish Premiership now.

Gerrard told Sky Sports: "I think first and foremost, I certainly understand the situation we're in, I think there are more important things to be focused on right now.

“Our own personal families, our supporters and the health of everyone is obviously the most important thing right now.

"Ideally, of course, I'd like to see everyone back playing and to finish the season off. But where we are right now, the main priority is everyone's health and football is secondary."

The Liverpool legend said regarding the SPFL vote: "From my point of view, all I ask is for the main leader of the SPFL [Murdoch MacLennan] to show some real leadership in this time, and I think what he has to do now, because there are so many accusations and doubts and questions about this institution, he needs to allow an independent investigation in the set-up, to prove everyone wrong and make sure there is fairness, and transparency across the board in Scotland.

“There are so many doubts now, certainly looking in over the last few days, it's so confusing there at the moment.”

Season to resume?

With football in the Scottish Premiership suspended until June 10 and no games unlikely to be played until July, it would make sense for the season to be ended now and the top flight to be reconstructed, with no team to be relegated.

After all, if the current season goes into August, then it will create complications for the 2020-21 campaign.