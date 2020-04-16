Norwich could have signed Arsenal-linked defender for less than £10m in January

The Canaries were linked with a move for Axel Disasi in January.

Norwich City were, like they are now, in deep trouble back in January and the transfer window could have had a huge impact on the remainder of their season.

Daniel Farke's side were interested in signing Reims' Axel Disasi in the winter window according to Foot Mercato but the Canaries failed to get the deal over the line then.

Made In Foot also claimed that Sheffield United were readying a £9.3 million bid for the young French defender but things didn't quite work for them either.

A few months on, Disasi's performances have caught more eyes and The Mail have claimed that Arsenal have entered negotiations to make the defender Mikel Arteta's first permanent signing as Arsenal manager.

It has been reported that the Reims defender will be available for a fee in the region of £15 million which is ideal for the Gunners who are set to face a few problems with their budget this summer.

Norwich, on the other hand, are in deep trouble ahead of the summer. It is very likely that the Canaries will go down but could things have been different had Disasi come in back in January?

Only Real Madrid have a better defensive record in Europe’s top five leagues in 2019-20 than Reims and Disasi has played an integral part to maintain such a good record.

Disasi has played all but one game in the league for Reims and has conceded just 21 goals which is an incredible record considering that the club are 27 points away from the top of the table.

A defensive record half as good as that could have helped Norwich get out of the bottom of the Premier League table but they missed their chance and Arsenal could benefit from that this summer.