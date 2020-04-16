Newcastle United takeover could be bad news for Rangers: Our view

Newcastle have been linked with Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

Newcastle United appear to be edging closer to a long awaited takeover. BBC Sport report a deal has been agreed in principle worth £300 million.

Once concluded, attention will turn to improving a playing squad which sit in 13th place in the Premier League table.

One player the Toon have been repeatedly linked to is Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos.

The Chronicle reported just last week that Newcastle remain interested in the striker, following up claims made by the Daily Record in January.

A big investment from new Saudi owners would give Newcastle the financial strength to prise Morelos away from Ibrox.

The Colombian has had another strong season, scoring 29 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions - and just two red cards in comparison to five last season.

At 23-years-old, he may feel ready to take on another challenge, and he is the type of energetic, exciting, and unpredictable striker who Newcastle fans will take to.

Rangers have been determined not to sell him up until now, but Steve Bruce is said to be a big fan of the South American.

A Newcastle takeover would raise the stakes, and potentially give Rangers a decision to make.

The best hope for them is that the new money causes Newcastle to set their sights even higher than Morelos.