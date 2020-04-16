Quick links

Newcastle United takeover could be bad news for Rangers: Our view

Dan Coombs
Alfredo Morelos of Rangers during the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Newcastle have been linked with Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers FC misses during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on February 20, 2020 in Glasgow,...

Newcastle United appear to be edging closer to a long awaited takeover. BBC Sport report a deal has been agreed in principle worth £300 million.

Once concluded, attention will turn to improving a playing squad which sit in 13th place in the Premier League table.

One player the Toon have been repeatedly linked to is Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos.

 

The Chronicle reported just last week that Newcastle remain interested in the striker, following up claims made by the Daily Record in January.

A big investment from new Saudi owners would give Newcastle the financial strength to prise Morelos away from Ibrox.

The Colombian has had another strong season, scoring 29 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions - and just two red cards in comparison to five last season.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers shoots on goal during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premier League between Celtic and at Ibrox Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

At 23-years-old, he may feel ready to take on another challenge, and he is the type of energetic, exciting, and unpredictable striker who Newcastle fans will take to.

Rangers have been determined not to sell him up until now, but Steve Bruce is said to be a big fan of the South American.

A Newcastle takeover would raise the stakes, and potentially give Rangers a decision to make.

The best hope for them is that the new money causes Newcastle to set their sights even higher than Morelos.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers reacts during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

