Newcastle star once posted flashback Instagram photo with ex-Magpie Bruce reportedly wants

Newcastle United have been linked with re-signing Mark Gillespie.

Newcastle United will have plenty of targets in mind if their takeover goes through, but one rumour emerging on Wednesday will have raised eyebrows.

The Magpies look set to be taken over, with the Mike Ashley era set to end and potential riches at the disposal of Steve Bruce and co this summer.

Yet The Daily Record reported on Wednesday that Newcastle are keen to sign Motherwell goalkeeper Mark Gillespie, and are ready to speak to the shot-stopper.

Gillespie is out of contract this summer, meaning he can pen a pre-contract agreement with Newcastle and complete an unexpected return to the club.

The 28-year-old was on the books with the Magpies as a kid having been born in Newcastle, but he was released as a teenager – and joined Carlisle United at the age of 16.

Gillespie has also featured for Walsall and now Motherwell, with his impressive displays in Scotland now attracting interest from Newcastle, 12 years since they let him go.

One player at St James' Park knows Gillespie well, as defender Paul Dummett posted a flashback photo in 2015 of the pair lining up for a Newcastle youth side, with the pair knowing each other from Under-9 level.

Dummett would surely love to see Gillespie join Newcastle and reunite in the Premier League, in a move that the Welshman surely couldn't have expected, but may now be moving closer.