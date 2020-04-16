Mourinho's former club reportedly back away from trying to sign £22m Tottenham target

Tottenham Hotspur allegedly want Olympiacos star Kostas Tsimikas.

Tottenham Hotspur may need some new faces whenever the summer transfer window opens, and left back should be a priority for Jose Mourinho.

Danny Rose has no future at the club and Ryan Sessegnon should be a winger under Mourinho, meaning Ben Davies needs real competition and cover at left back.

Now, SDNA claim that Tottenham want to sign Olympiacos star Kostas Tsimikas, but face competition from Arsenal and Liverpool for his signature.

The speedy left back has hit seven assists this season, and at 23 he looks to have real potential for the future, so it's no wonder that top Premier League sides want him.

It's a tough battle for Spurs to win, but they have at least been boosted by one of Mourinho's former clubs allegedly backing out of the race to sign him.

Sportdog claim that Porto had viewed Tsimikas as a potential replacement for Alex Telles once he leaves for around €40million (£36million) this summer, having scouted him regularly this season.

Yet now Olympiacos want around €25million (£22millio) for Tsimikas, the fee is out of Porto's range, and they will be turning their attentions elsewhere.

That's at least one team that Spurs don't have to worry about in the race for Tsimikas, but there's still plenty of work to be done if they want to bring the Greek ace to North London this summer.