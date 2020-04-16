Mourinho vs Pochettino: A testing time made tougher for Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur are in unchartered territory with a new power dynamic.

Tottenham Hotspur enter these troubled times with a new power dynamic at the forefront of their affairs.

How new head coach Jose Mourinho and chairman Daniel Levy are able to get along and co-exist will have a huge bearing on how Tottenham emerge from this global crisis.

There is a school of thought which would argue Tottenham would have been better if they just bit the bullet and rode out the storm with Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs fired Pochettino as the Argentine entered his sixth season at the club last year, with results poor and a squad looking disengaged.

An initial uplift under Jose Mourinho petered out after a handful of games before an injury crisis derailed the season to an extent that it is unfair to judge him on results alone.

But what we do know about Mourinho after almost two decades at the top in European football, is that he is a difficult character, who takes no prisoners.

Chairman Daniel Levy is not easy to work with either, as several former Tottenham managers will attest to.

But for the by and large of the past six years, he and Mauricio Pochettino got on well, before cracks emerged in the final months.

Should Levy have put more effort into repairing those, rather than taking the leap?

Now he certainly was not to forecast the global crisis which would strike months later, but if he had held onto Pochettino, perhaps he would have a manager better suited to guiding Tottenham through this scenario.

Pochettino had proven an ability to get results from a squad with minimal investment. This is an accusation levelled against Mourinho, that he has relied on heavy investment to get results in English football.

While it looked like Pochettino had taken Spurs as far as he could, and had no energy left. Perhaps he would have risen to this challenge, and felt a new responsibility to guide his Tottenham players as a family through these testing times.

Mourinho expected to be handed a reasonable transfer budget this coming summer. Now it looks like he could be left with next to nothing, The Mail report.

How he responds to this will be key. Will it result in Mourinho feeling like he is hitting his head against a brick wall, getting frustrated with this team's limitations, and getting sacked, as happened at the end at Manchester United?

Or can he rise to the biggest test of his managerial career and get Tottenham challenging for trophies again.

The first step is to try and earn Champions League football when games resume eventually. Spurs still have a chance, and having Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son back from injury for the final nine games is key.

If anybody can challenge Daniel Levy, and push him, to get the best deals for Spurs, and bend the club's budgets to their reasonable limits, then it's Jose Mourinho.

Pochettino clearly struggled to get what he wanted at times, and Levy is now taken out of his comfort zone by having Mourinho as manager, making demands.

While having kept Pochettino would have been the 'safer' option to guide Tottenham through this crisis, Mourinho potentially gives Tottenham a higher upside, if he is able to get more in terms of funds, from the board.

It could all end in tears, but as we saw with Pochettino, that will happen eventually anyway.