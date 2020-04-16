Minecraft: What does outdated client mean? Why you are unable to join realms!

Callum Smith
Minecraft What Does Outdated Client Mean Why You Are Unable To Join Realms
Callum Smith Profile
Callum Smith

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Some Minecraft players are asking what the outdated client error message means due to it making them unable to join realms.

While PC gamers have an RTX beta to look forward to see all of its ray tracing graphical improvements, the Minecraft Bedrock edition has just seen an update released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, some gamers are not able to join realms and participate in crossplay thanks to the outdated client error message.

As mentioned by the Daily Star, all versions of Minecraft on PC, Xbox One, Switch, and PS4 have received version 2.06 to make them all up-to-date. The update is said to only be 169 MB to install due to adding nothing but fixes for crashes and other issues.

However, since the update's arrival, players have been complaining about an outdated client error message that is preventing them from joining realms.

What does outdated client mean for Minecraft?

The outdated client error for Minecraft means that you haven't downloaded the latest version.

This outdated client error message has stopped players on the Nintendo Switch from being able to crossplay with mates on other consoles.

Updating your game should resolve the issue, but there are players reporting that there are no more updates available for them to download.

This is an annoyance that can only be responded to with the typical fix suggestions of deleting and reinstalling the game, but even that is said to have not worked for some.

Callum Smith

Callum Smith

Callum is HITC's leading gaming guru and pretty much has a PS4 controller sewn to his right wrist. His favourite video games are Persona 3 FES, Final Fantasy IX and Red Dead Redemption 2 as they help him escape the mundane reality of living in the Black Country as a Wolves fan.

