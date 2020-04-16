Minecraft: What does outdated client mean? Why you are unable to join realms!

Some Minecraft players are asking what the outdated client error message means due to it making them unable to join realms.

While PC gamers have an RTX beta to look forward to see all of its ray tracing graphical improvements, the Minecraft Bedrock edition has just seen an update released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, some gamers are not able to join realms and participate in crossplay thanks to the outdated client error message.

As mentioned by the Daily Star, all versions of Minecraft on PC, Xbox One, Switch, and PS4 have received version 2.06 to make them all up-to-date. The update is said to only be 169 MB to install due to adding nothing but fixes for crashes and other issues.

However, since the update's arrival, players have been complaining about an outdated client error message that is preventing them from joining realms.

What does outdated client mean for Minecraft?

The outdated client error for Minecraft means that you haven't downloaded the latest version.

This outdated client error message has stopped players on the Nintendo Switch from being able to crossplay with mates on other consoles.

Updating your game should resolve the issue, but there are players reporting that there are no more updates available for them to download.

This is an annoyance that can only be responded to with the typical fix suggestions of deleting and reinstalling the game, but even that is said to have not worked for some.

So um minecraft is saying I have outdated client when I try to go on the intocmd server. this never happened before so why is it happening now? — Raīju302MC (@raiju302) April 16, 2020

@MojangSupport I have Minecraft on switch and now my cross platform friend updated his computer version of Minecraft, and I can't join? It says outdated client but there are no updates for me? Tried deleting and redownloading already — cranberry vampire (@claudmcdonagh) April 15, 2020