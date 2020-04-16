Michael Gove's daughter deletes TikTok - Beatrice Gove's videos go viral in quarantine

Michael Gove's daughter Beatrice has been all over the news this past week.

First, Beatrice - the daughter of Michael Gove and Sarah Vine - hit the news after it was revealed that she was to be tested for coronavirus. Then, given she was stuck indoors quarantining, her TikTok videos were the talk of the internet.

There's been a lot said about Beatrice Gove, but what was she actually doing on TikTok which caused such a stir?

Michael Gove gets coronavirus test for Beatrice

Last week, Michael Gove announced that he was entering isolation given that his 17-year-old daughter Beatrice had displayed symptoms of Covid-19.

To get him back to work, chief medical officer Chris Whitty permitted Beatrice to get tested, infuriating the majority of the public given that NHS staff are still being denied tests. Beatrice tested negative.

A representative from No. 10 said:

"The minister in charge of the Cabinet Office is a central role in the coronavirus response. Testing a member of the household ensure that Michael Gove could get back to work to drive the government’s response at a difficult time."

Beatrice Gove takes to TikTok during quarantine

It didn't take long for Beatrice's TikTok account to go as viral as coronavirus itself. The content alone was enough to get people talking, but the fact it came from the Cabinet Minister's daughter made it all the more gossip-worthy.

Some of her most recent TikTok videos included the captions: ‘My family won’t even talk to me now because I have all the corona symptoms' and ‘Can’t even smoke my weed because my cough is so bad’.

More captions included: 'Me leaving quarentine too spend 3 years worth of b day money on an ounce' [sic] and 'Did you text your dealer "daddy when r u back" when you were faded last night thinking it was your dad'.

From waving around her middle fingers to rolling her eyes at the camera, Bea really hit the nail on the head with that troublesome teen act.

Beatrice deletes her TikTok

It appears that Beatrice's TikTok account has been deleted, as she is no longer under the username @420bandobaby.

Another user has now claimed this account.

The fact that Beatrice used the name "420bandobaby" also had Twitter users in hysterics, given the Cabinet Minister's daughter's direct references to weed. It's not been a good week for the Gove household.

Michael Gove’s daughter’s TikTok username is 420bandobaby. This is the power of the internet & music. — Faze Miyake (@FazeMiyake) April 15, 2020

