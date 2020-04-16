Michael Chopra’s tweet sums up how Newcastle fans are feeling as takeover reportedly progresses

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley could reportedly sell the club.

Michael Chopra has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to speculation that Mike Ashley could sell Newcastle United.

According to Sky Sports, PCP Capital Partners are interested in buying Newcastle from current owner Mike Ashley.

The report has claimed that PCP Capital Partners have already lodged the paperwork with the Premier League.

Financier Amanda Staveley's Saudi-backed consortium will have to pass the Premier League's Owners' and Directors' Test, according to the report.

Former Newcastle forward Chopra seems to be pleased at the prospect of Ashley leaving the Magpies, and his tweet sums up just how the St. James’ Park faithful are feeling right now.

Get ready for the takeover when Ashley’s gone have a party #NUFC #NUFCTakeover pic.twitter.com/pHUJt86pw3 — Michael Chopra (@MichaelChopra) April 16, 2020

Positive for Newcastle United fans

Many Newcastle fans have long complained about Ashley not investing enough in the squad, and the team not being competitive enough or not playing good football.

If and when the takeover goes through, Newcastle fans can start looking forward to a bright future and will hope that in the coming years the team can challenge for the European places.