Michael Chopra’s tweet sums up how Newcastle fans are feeling as takeover reportedly progresses

Subhankar Mondal
A general view of St James' Park during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park on May 15, 2016 in Newcastle, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley could reportedly sell the club.

Michael Chopra of Newcastle scores past Brad Friedel of Blackburn only to have it ruled offside during the FA Barclaycard Premiership match between Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers at...

Michael Chopra has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to speculation that Mike Ashley could sell Newcastle United.

According to Sky Sports, PCP Capital Partners are interested in buying Newcastle from current owner Mike Ashley.

The report has claimed that PCP Capital Partners have already lodged the paperwork with the Premier League.

 

Financier Amanda Staveley's Saudi-backed consortium will have to pass the Premier League's Owners' and Directors' Test, according to the report.

Former Newcastle forward Chopra seems to be pleased at the prospect of Ashley leaving the Magpies, and his tweet sums up just how the St. James’ Park faithful are feeling right now.

Positive for Newcastle United fans

Many Newcastle fans have long complained about Ashley not investing enough in the squad, and the team not being competitive enough or not playing good football.

If and when the takeover goes through, Newcastle fans can start looking forward to a bright future and will hope that in the coming years the team can challenge for the European places.

Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

