'I've heard': Manager shares what he's been told about Minamino in Liverpool training

Liverpool brought in Takumi Minamino in the January transfer window.

Red Bull Salzburg boss Jesse Marsch has revealed to ESPN FC that he has heard that Liverpool coaches have been impressed by Takumi Minamino.

Minamino left Salzburg to join Liverpool for £7 million (BBC Sport) in the January transfer window, but he has only made a minimal impact at Anfield so far.

Minamino has needed time to adapt to English football, with Liverpool’s newest recruit yet to claim a goal or an assist for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

But Marsch has confidence that Minamino will come good for Liverpool sooner rather than later.

And he said: “I think over time, they're going to figure out more and more and more that he can play almost any of the front six positions for Liverpool.

"Because he's so smart and clever, he'll figure things out and get better as he goes.

"I've heard that in training he's done really well and they've [Liverpool coaches] been really impressed, but in games it just hasn't come together for him.

"It might take a little bit of time, but knowing Taki he's a guy who has so much drive and will find a way to get better every day. It'll only be a matter of time.”

Minamino has made six appearances for Liverpool so far, but he is yet to be handed a Premier League start.

Minamino has already been on record in the Daily Star to suggest that he was frustrated not to have had more impact at Liverpool already.

However, the Anfield crowd may have to wait until next season before they see the best of the Japanese international international.

Minamino is in competition with the likes of Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane for a first-team place at Liverpool, so his task of breaking into Klopp’s line-up looks a very difficult one.