Who is Madelyn Cline? Outer Banks star's age, Instagram and previous roles

Outer Banks has made a huge impression already, so let's get to know Madelyn Cline.

Well, not if you have Netflix! The popular streaming service is proving even more invaluable as the lockdown continues, continuing to deliver new seasons of familiar favourites and great new titles too.

They've recently achieved monumental success with the unbelievably wild documentary series Tiger King, but there's more binge-worthy entertainment where that came from thanks to Outer Banks.

Created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke, this American teen drama premiered on Wednesday, April 15th 2020 and audiences were happy to make quick work of it, with some racing through in just a couple of days.

Boasting romance, adventure and shocks, the series tells the story of the "Pogues", a group of friends looking to have fun who unexpectedly embark on a treasure hunt.

At a palatable ten episodes, it's proven quite the hit and the cast certainly plays a significant role in its fortune...

Outer Banks' Madelyn Cline: Previous roles

Madelyn Cline stars in Outer Banks as Sarah Cameron, appearing across all ten episodes.

The 22-year-old actress does a phenomenal job and cemented herself as a fan-favourite early on in the series. If you're wondering where you may have seen her before, perhaps this will jog your memory...

According to IMDb, she first appeared on screens in a 2009 short called Milites Christi (she played Matilda). Then, fast forward to 2011 and she landed the part of Maya Smith in the film 23rd Psalm: Redemption.

Beyond that, she starred in such shorts as 2012's Children of Wax (Ashlyn) and Bridge the Gap (Tanya) before arriving at roles in the likes of the 2016 film Savannah Sunrise (Willow), TV series' Maid to Order (Jenny), The Originals (Jessica), Stranger Things (Tina) and Vice Principals (Taylor Watts).

Notably, she also landed more recent roles in 2018's Boy Erased (Chloe) with Nicole Kidman and Lucas Hedges, along with the part of Olivia in 2019's The Giant.

As for the future, you can expect to see her in Rebecca Eskreis' drama film What Breaks the Ice (Emily) and Once Upon a Time in Staten Island (Sophia Larocca) starring Naomi Watts.

Madelyn Cline attends the premiere of Netflix's "I Am Not Okay With This" at The London West Hollywood on February 25, 2020 in West Hollywood, California.

Follow Madelyn Cline on Instagram

If you're a fan of Madelyn Cline's work in Outer Banks, or any of the other projects mentioned, it's definitely worth following her on Instagram.

You can find her over at @madelyncline; she currently has 17.2k followers.

There are a number of Outer Banks-related posts to scroll through and in a recent post, she expressed: "To all of those who put their hearts and souls into @obx the biggest thank you from the bottom of my heart. To our crew, thank you for being the backbone of this project. We couldn’t have EVER done it without y’all. To our cast, you all have taught me so much and you are my family. To our creators and casting, thank you for believing in all of us and trusting us to help you tell this story. To everyone, thank you for the summer of my life. @netflix."

If you're still working through the episodes, we hope you enjoy it!

