Lucas Moura reacts to Harry Kane transfer rumours

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been linked away from the club.

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Lucas Moura has told Sky Sports that he doesn't want to see Harry Kane leave the club this summer.

There are always rumours about Kane's future, and the Tottenham goalscorer is once again being touted for a move away from Spurs this summer.

It all started when Kane told Jamie Redknapp that he couldn't completely commit his future to Tottenham, noting that he wouldn't stay for the sake of it as he pursues trophies.

The Daily Star noted that Spurs were confident of keeping Kane, believing that nobody would come up with the huge money to sign him this summer.

Now though, the Daily Mail suggest that Daniel Levy has been annoyed by various comments Kane has made, and would sanction a £200million move to Manchester United.

It still seems unlikely that anyone will spend £200million on one player given the global pandemic right now, but some Spurs fans have been left worried by the reports.

Now, teammate Moura has suggested that whilst he isn't the one to decide on the move, he wants to play with Kane next season, believing it's not easy to find anybody like him.

Moura added that he thinks Jose Mourinho wants to keep Kane as he is 'very important', but the coming months will ultimately dictate Kane's future at Spurs.

“It's hard to speak about the future, about a negotiation because it's a personal decision. I'm sure that every season Tottenham receive offers for Harry Kane,” said Moura. “It's not me who has to decide, but of course I want to play with him in the next season. I want to stay with him because he's very important for us and it's not easy to find a player like him.”

"Everyone knows he's a big player. He's very important for us, he's our striker and scores almost every game. I'm sure that Mourinho wants to keep him. He counts on him for the rest of the season as well as for the next one,” he added.