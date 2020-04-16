Liverpool's new striker target has been compared to star who scored over 100 goals for Klopp

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing striker Alexander Sorloth.

Liverpool's search for a new striker this summer may have taken a hit, with the global pandemic making big-money moves seem a little unlikely as things stand.

Reds fans may want Timo Werner or even Kylian Mbappe, but neither move seems likely as things stand, with clubs having to be careful with their cash.

The situation may change, but Liverpool may also have to look at other options in attack – and links to Alexander Sorloth have raised some eyebrows this week.

Fanatik in Turkey claimed over the weekend that Liverpool want to sign Sorloth, having been impressed with his displays on loan at Trabzonspor.

The Norwegian target man Sorloth has been a sensation on loan at Trabzonspor this season, smashing 25 goals and seven assists in 39 appearances since arriving from Crystal Palace last summer.

Yet with Sorloth scoring just once in 20 games for Palace before being farmed out for a two-year loan to Trabzonspor, some Liverpool fans really aren't convinced.

Sorloth has though been compared to Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, a comparison that he told TV2 he was 'honoured by', as quoted by Tribal Football.

That's particularly interesting as Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has history with Lewandowski; he signed the Pole for Borussia Dortmund in 2010, managing him to 103 goals in 187 games.

Maybe Klopp sees some similar traits in Sorloth, and believes he can be a similar penalty-box poacher and classic centre forward to Lewandowski – even if some aren't convinced.