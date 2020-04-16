Will there be a Kate and Koji series 2? Fans call on ITV for a second instalment of seaside comedy

ITV's Kate and Koji could not have come at a better time and the café-based sitcom has certainly impressed fans who are now calling for a second series.

There's nothing better than a good bit of comedy to help lighten the mood in the middle of a crisis.

As a result, ITV's Kate and Koji, which released on March 18th, has arrived at exactly the right moment.

The past few weeks have followed the titular characters, Kate and Koji, as a firm friendship has begun to emerge despite there being no small amount of animosity when the series began.

And, as reaction on social media goes to show, the series has really struck a chord with viewers but the question on many fans' minds now that the series nears its end, is whether or not Kate and Koji will return for a second series.

Kate and Koji on ITV

Kate and Koji arrived on ITV on March 18th and the seaside-set comedy has been a welcome addition to the Wednesday evening TV schedule, especially as the need for light-hearted comedy grows in the uncertain times we find ourselves in.

The series, which is the creation of Outnumbered writers Andy Hamilton and Guy Jenkin, has slowly delved into the relationship between the titular Kate and Koji as they go from adversaries to acquaintances to firm friends.

Over the course of the series, African asylum-seeker Koji, who is a doctor, sets up an unofficial GP's surgery in Kate's café and it's proved mutually beneficial as Kate's café is now regularly packed with customers and Koji is treated to free food.

Will there be a second series of Kate and Koji?

At the time of writing, it's unconfirmed if Kate and Koji will return for a second series.

However, looking at the track record of the show's writers, Andy Hamilton and Guy Jenkin, there is a strong chance that more episodes will be on the way.

When they've worked together previously on Outnumbered, Drop the Dead Donkey and Ballot Monkeys there has always been more than one series.

It all depends on the ITV viewing figures but as the reaction on social media goes to show, there's definitely an appetite for more Café-based antics.

Fans certainly want more!

Kate and Koji has proven to be a real hit among fans who have repeatedly taken to social media to heap praise on the series and ask for a second series.

One fan on Twitter wrote: "Great episode last night, some cracking one liners. Fantastic show, hope @itv gives it a second series!"

While another fan added: "Kate and Koji is my favourite TV programme at the moment. Love the relationship they have. Hope there’s a 2nd series."

And finally, this fan has asked for more than just a second series: "This is my favourite sitcom. Hope you make many series of it!"

Kate and Koji concludes on ITV on April 22nd while the previous episodes are available to stream on ITV Hub.