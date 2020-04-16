Quick links

Jamie Redknapp discloses what he has heard about potential Newcastle United takeover

Jamie Redknapp prior to the Premier League match between Everton and Leicester City at Goodison Park on April 9, 2017 in Liverpool, England.
Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley will reportedly sell the club.

Sky Sports commentator Jamie Redknapp looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg match between Barcelona and Manchester City at Camp Nou on March 18, 2015 in...

Jamie Redknapp said on Sky Sports Football (9:25am, Thursday, April 16, 2020) what he has heard about the potential Newcastle United takeover.

According to BBC Sport, Newcastle are close to changing owners, with Mike Ashley set to sell the club.

It has been reported that financier Amanda Staveley is leading a bid which involves Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund and the Reuben Brothers.

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool midfielder Redknapp has shared what he has heard about the current situation.

 

Redknapp said on Sky Sports Football (9:25am, Thursday, April 16, 2020): “What I have heard is that it is just a matter of time. I know the people that are involved in buying the club, the Reuben family, Jamie was involved with QPR for a while.

“I think for Newcastle fans, this is going to be great news. I think right now they are just waiting because they don’t want to come out talking about astronomical numbers, but from what I can gather, it is just a matter of time. They will invest, they want to buy big players and take Newcastle back to where it should be again.”

A general view of St James' Park stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St. James Park on September 29, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne,...

Positive for Newcastle United fans

Newcastle are an established club in the Premier League, but there is a huge potential there and they can certainly do better.

If the new owners invest money in the club and sign some good players, then they can certainly challenge for European places in the coming years.

For now, Newcastle fans should be patient and stay hopeful that the deal will get done.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the season will resume.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

