Jamie Redknapp discloses what he has heard about potential Newcastle United takeover

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley will reportedly sell the club.

Jamie Redknapp said on Sky Sports Football (9:25am, Thursday, April 16, 2020) what he has heard about the potential Newcastle United takeover.

According to BBC Sport, Newcastle are close to changing owners, with Mike Ashley set to sell the club.

It has been reported that financier Amanda Staveley is leading a bid which involves Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund and the Reuben Brothers.

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool midfielder Redknapp has shared what he has heard about the current situation.

Redknapp said on Sky Sports Football (9:25am, Thursday, April 16, 2020): “What I have heard is that it is just a matter of time. I know the people that are involved in buying the club, the Reuben family, Jamie was involved with QPR for a while.

“I think for Newcastle fans, this is going to be great news. I think right now they are just waiting because they don’t want to come out talking about astronomical numbers, but from what I can gather, it is just a matter of time. They will invest, they want to buy big players and take Newcastle back to where it should be again.”

Positive for Newcastle United fans

Newcastle are an established club in the Premier League, but there is a huge potential there and they can certainly do better.

If the new owners invest money in the club and sign some good players, then they can certainly challenge for European places in the coming years.

For now, Newcastle fans should be patient and stay hopeful that the deal will get done.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the season will resume.