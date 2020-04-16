Is Breeders season 2 confirmed? Sky One series strikes a chord!

It's packed with hilarious insight, but is Breeders season 2 confirmed?

As far as years go, 2020 hasn't exactly been a good one so far.

We're sure you wholeheartedly agree, but not everything has been bad...

With everything going on, entertainment has become more important than ever and the year has already been graced with an abundance of quality television.

So far, we've seen new seasons of familiar favourites, along with the introduction of widely seen gems like Tiger King, White House Farm, Devs, Hunters, I Am Not Okay with This and beyond.

At the moment, laughs are particularly precious, which is why episodes of Breeders have become such a welcome treat too.

Created by Chris Addison, Simon Blackwell and Martin Freeman, this American-British comedy series hilariously comments on the ups and downs of parenting, following Daisy Haggard's Ally and Freeman's Paul as they raise two children.

It's great stuff, but can we expect more to come?

Is Breeders season 2 confirmed?

No, Breeders season 2 is yet to be confirmed.

The first season is still airing, with ten episodes in total. Looking ahead, the tenth and final episode is set to air first on Monday, April 27th 2020.

As of yet, there is no news on whether to expect renewal. However, we personally believe it will be picked up for another season.

Firstly, it appears to have a modest budget which makes it rather cost-effective to produce. Secondly, the episodes so far have been celebrated by most audiences, with performances from Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard drawing considerable acclaim.

Then, it's also worth addressing that the show's concept opens up many windows of opportunity regarding narrative. Exploring parenthood promises great comic potential, and there's still lots of interesting avenues they can pursue. It's said to be partly based on Freeman's own experiences navigating parenthood, so we're sure he's still got lots of ideas he'd like to explore on screen.

Considering it's still running, it's still a little early to expect concrete renewal news... unless you're Killing Eve, of course!

Breeders earns praise on Twitter

It's clear to see that many viewers would be happy to see Breeders renewed and have flocked to Twitter to offer their thoughts and praise.

Check out a selection of tweets:

#FunnyisGood Many wildly over-rated shows on the box right now but just watched Breeders and laughed out loud for the first time in weeks. Give it a go. Martin Freeman is always good. — Bert Wright (@BertWright1) March 19, 2020

Another good episode of breeders this evening on @skytv good to see Martin Freeman and Patrick Balandi reunited on screen for the first time since the office #breeders #skyone #tv #comedy #sitcom #martinfreeman — Gavin Owen (@gowenmedia) March 26, 2020

I’m watching #Breeders on Sky One & Martin Freeman is really good in it — Newt (@babynewt_) April 14, 2020

Just binge-watched Breeders and bloody LOVED it, please tell me there’s a season 2 coming #breeders #sky — Anna-Marie Sullivan (AMOS) (@amossullivan) April 13, 2020

