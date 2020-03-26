Is 2000trees Festival 2020 cancelled? Latest update addresses concerns

There has been an update, but is 2000trees Festival cancelled?

Under the circumstances, these are bad times to be an eager festivalgoer...

In an earlier statement, the public was told to avoid all non-essential contact and self-isolate where possible, but with many choosing to disregard these safety measures, stricter rules have been put into action.

Boris Johnson recently addressed in a statement that we may only leave the house for exercise once a day (either alone or with a member of our household), work if not possible to do from home and shopping, although we should do so only for essentials and as infrequently as possible.

Of course, many businesses have temporarily closed their doors, gatherings are being broken up on sight and forthcoming events are either being cancelled or postponed.

Festivals have been hit pretty hard, with such behemoths as Download and Glastonbury announcing that this year's events won't go ahead after all.

Although, some organisers still remain optimistic that their events will go ahead. Is 2000trees one of them?

Is 2000trees Festival 2020 cancelled?

No, 2000trees Festival 2020 is being monitored but has not been cancelled. Currently, the event is still set to go ahead on the previously confirmed date of Thursday, July 9th 2020.

In a Twitter thread [see below] posted on Wednesday, March 25th 2020, the organisers wrote: "Clearly these are difficult times in the world and indeed, the festival industry, and it would seem that uncertainty is everyone's new normal. However, as it stands, we're still super hopeful that 2000trees 2020 can go ahead in July as planned."

Continued: "But obviously we don’t have a crystal ball, so we are looking into all available options. Should the ban on gatherings continue for the next few months, we may have to look at moving 2000trees to later in the year. As it stands, we sincerely hope this won’t be necessary."

After highlighting new additions to the line-up and so forth, they concluded: "For now though, the most important thing we can all do is keep looking after ourselves, take advice from the experts and support the most vulnerable in our communities... Big love to everyone."

But obviously we don’t have a crystal ball, so we are looking into all available options. Should the ban on gatherings continue for the next few months, we may have to look at moving 2000trees to later in the year. As it stands, we sincerely hope this won’t be necessary. 2/6. — 2000trees Festival (@2000trees) March 25, 2020

2000trees Festival 2020: Latest update

On April 15th 2020, an update was posted to the website: "Hi Everyone, we thought we’d update our thoughts on COVID-19 & how that’s affecting 2000trees... We’re still crossing all our fingers & toes that 2000trees can go ahead in 3 months time. However, we’re watching the same news reports you are & at this point the jury is still out for July. As a festival that’s been held every year for 13 years, we can barely contemplate a summer without 2000trees. But our primary concern is, & always has been, your health & safety whilst at the festival."

They add: "So even when the lockdown has been lifted, we obviously won’t go ahead if there’s still a significant risk to public health. This decision will be taken in consultation with the government, the scientific advice, our health & safety advisors & the local council. That said, as of today the 15th of April, we’re still ready, willing and able to put the festival on in July if the government & the scientists say it’s OK."

For more information, be sure to head over the site linked above.

Hi everyone



We thought we’d update you on our thoughts regarding COVID-19 and how that’s affecting 2000trees 2020.



Please read our full, updated statement at https://t.co/0ddMKyEtum. pic.twitter.com/jo9j3tM8Eo — 2000trees Festival (@2000trees) April 15, 2020

2000trees Festival 2020: Essential acts to see

After such a statement, it's definitely worth giving the line-up a thorough browse so you can start to draw up a plan of who to see across the weekend.

It's a great bill this year, but listed below and broken up by day are our personal recommendations:

Thursday: Jimmy Eat World, Young Guns, The Joy Formidable, Dream State, Anti-Flag, Superlove, Lande Hekt

Friday: AFI, Against the Current, Crossfaith, Vukovi, Hotel Lux, Ditz, Leeched, Chloe Moriondo

Saturday: Knocked Loose, Hundredth, Orchards, Lizzy Farrall, Wargasm

Obviously there are plenty of other great bands too, so while you're waiting around for one you're keen to see, it's always worth checking out some that you're unfamiliar with.

You never know, you could find your new obsession.

