'Huge player': Matthaus not surprised that Arsenal reportedly want 21-year-old

Arsenal have been strongly linked with Dayot Upamecano.

Germany legend Lothar Matthaus is not surprised to see some of Europe’s top teams take an interest in RB Leipzig star Dayot Upamecano, speaking to Sky Deutschland amid speculation linking the defender with Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

If France currently have the best crop of centre-halves anywhere in world football, the next generation could be even better than the current one. Aymeric Laporte, William Saliba and Ibrahima Konate are just getting started – though Upamecano may be the best of the lot.

The £50 million-rated powerhouse has enjoyed a sensational campaign at the heart of Julian Nagelsmann’s backline, helping Leipzig challenge for the Bundesliga title while reaching the Champions League quarter-finals for the very first time.

Tottenham want a man who produced a truly exceptional performance against them as recently as March (BleacherReport) while Arsenal have been linked via The Express.

A move to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, however, could be too good to turn down for Upamecano this summer with his current contract due to expire in 2021 (Passione Inter).

1990 Ballon D’Or winner Matthaus knows a top talent when he sees one and the 21-year-old, he believes, is on a one-way trip to the very top.

“He is a young player, he is highly talented, he’s fast, has a good positional game and he uses his body well for his 21 years old,” says Matthaus, who would love to see former employers Bayern win the race for Upamecano’s signature.

“I can still see one or two percent where he can learn. But, as I said, he's a huge player and that's why I'm not surprised that the top clubs in Europe are after him.”

With funds tight at Arsenal and Tottenham under pressure to pay off their space-age new stadium, Liverpool may be the most likely destination in England for a defender who could be a bargain even at £50 million.