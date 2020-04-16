How to watch One World: Together at Home - unmissable guest appearances!

There are some sensational appearances, so here's how to watch One World: Together at Home.

Organised by Lady Gaga and Global Citizen, this is one event you won't want to miss...

At the moment, we're all united in our universal aim to stay home and help save lives, reducing the strain on health services in the hopes to come out of this with as few casualties as possible.

Of course, being stuck at home can be particularly boring at times, but fortunately, we have entertainment to turn to, keeping us smiling and occupied.

There is lots to tune into, but attention is firmly on One World: Together at Home, which will see a range of talents come together to help celebrate and support health workers etc.

The lineup was curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, so it's hardly surprising to see so many colossal names hop aboard to do their part.

So, how can you watch it?

A PREGNANT WOMAN... Fridge riddle explained

Lady Gaga performs onstage during AT&T TV Super Saturday Night at Meridian at Island Gardens on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

How to watch One World: Together at Home

One World: Together at Home will be available to stream on Saturday, April 18th 2020 and will be available on a number of platforms.

As highlighted by The Independent, the full show will be available globally to watch on the following:

Amazon Prime Video

Facebook

Instagram

TuneIn

Twitch

Twitter

YouTube

The source includes that it will consist of a six-hour pre-show, followed by a two-hour main event. It begins at 2 pm ET, or 7 pm BST, while it's also noted that Apple will air the event from 8 pm ET, or 1 am BST on the following: Apple Music, Apple TV, Apple Beats 1.

Additionally, if you're in the UK and want to watch it on TV, The Independent writes: "Viewers in the UK can either tune in via one of the global broadcasters listed above [National Geographic, ABC, CBS etc.] or catch up on BBC One (either on TV or online) on April 19th from 7:15-9:15 pm BST."

HOUSEBOUND HORROR: Vivarium film review

One World: Together at Home - who's appearing?

The event boasts a wide range of incredible talents coming together for a great cause. You can check out the list of people set to appear in the below tweet, but listed below are some particularly notable highlights from the world of music:

Alicia Keys

Andrea Bocelli

Billie Eilish

Camila Cabello

Celine Dion

Elton John

Ellie Goulding

Hozier

John Legend

Kacey Musgraves

Kesha

Pharrell Williams

Stevie Wonder

Taylor Swift

The Killers

There's much more where that came from too! Sounds amazing, right?

BIG NEWS: We’ve just announced MORE ARTISTS for One World: #TogetherAtHome, including @JLo, @Oprah, @taylorswift13, and more. Tune in on April 18 to join the fight against the COVID-19 crisis: https://t.co/UiNeGUFpKd pic.twitter.com/cIcDu6zsTd — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 14, 2020

Global Citizen's Hugh Evans weighs in

Over on the website, Hugh Evans - co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen - expressed: "We are incredibly grateful for the continued support from the artist community to make One World: Together At Home a moment of global unity."

Continued: "Our hope for the special is that everyone will come away believing that we, as a shared humanity, can emerge from this moment forever grateful for the work of doctors, nurses, teachers, grocery store workers, and all those who are the backbone of our communities."

SEE ALSO: Caroline Arapoglou shines in Outer Banks

Be sure to tune in.

In other news, Jin Ha commands the screen in Devs.