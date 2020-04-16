How to watch High School Musical reunion in the UK - online options for singalong!

HSM fans ready yourselves... the whole cast are returning for a reunion which feels like a lifetime in the making.

So far, it has been announced that Vanessa Hudgens, Zac Efron and co have signed up the reunion of the decade. Plus, more famous faces like Ariana Grande, Raven-Symoné and Demi Lovato are also on board for The Disney Family Singalong. It's going to be chockablock with A-listers, that's for sure.

But with all the HSM stars posting about the reunion to their social media, many have wondered how to watch the reunion, particularly the UK fans who are worried they will miss out.

Find out how to watch the High School Musical reunion here!

SEE ALSO: TikTok takes on Carole Baskin with 'Savage' dance

How to watch the High School Musical 2020 reunion

For American viewers, you will be able to watch the reunion easily as it airs on ABC this Thursday, April 16th. It will air as a special during ABC's The Disney Family Singalong.

Those with ABC access will be able to watch on TV, or through the ABC Live Stream.

For viewers across the world, you can access ABC content using a VPN tool and an ABC account you can tap into.

If you can't access the full episode of The Disney Family Singalong, then you needn't worry. Many have reported that ABC will be uploading the singalongs to both Twitter and YouTube. Given that the HSM stars are only singing one number - 'We're All In This Together' - you will definitely be able to catch it online after it has aired in the US.

What time does the High School Musical reunion start?

The one-off special will air at 8 pm EDT on ABC.

This is 1 am in the UK. So, unless you're planning on staying up to stream The Disney Family Special live, then it's best that you catch the highlights or full episode on Friday, April 17th.

Don't forget to stay social. Check out our best films to watch on Netflix Party guide.