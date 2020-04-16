How to get ray tracing in Minecraft with RTX update on windows 10

Everything you must know about how to get ray tracing in Minecraft through the RTX beta update on windows 10.

The Xbox Series X recently showcased its ray tracing capabilities through Minecraft of all games, but instead of just witnessing screenshots and videos PC players will soon be able to experience the graphical improvements firsthand thanks to Nvidia's RTX beta for windows 10.

Ray tracing for Minecraft was announced back in 2019 but it's only now that players will be able to experience graphical improvements such as hard and soft shadows, plus global illumination firsthand rather than just see them in screenshots which could be manipulated.

You can find out all you need to know about the RTX beta's graphical improvements by clicking the link below, otherwise keep reading to discover how to install the beta so you can explore multiple ray tracing worlds.

MINECRAFT: Everything you must know about Nvidia's RTX beta

How to get ray tracing in Minecraft

You must get access to the RTX beta on windows 10 in order to get ray tracing in Minecraft.

If you are not already part of a windows 10 beta for Minecraft, to get ray tracing you must install and open the Xbox Insider Hub app on PC.

Once you've done that, select the windows 10 beta and then click join. This should result in three radio buttons popping-up including RTX beta which is the option you want to select.

For those who are already in the Minecraft for windows 10 beta, you need to open the beta in Xbox Insider Hub and select Manage.

This should allow you to enroll onto the RTX beta in the management screen. Nvidia mention that you may need to uninstall and reinstall Minecraft to be able download the RTX beta. If this happens to be the case then it is highly recommended that you back up any and all worlds you wish to keep.

When you've done either of the above methods, you'll know if you're in the right beta by seeing the release number 1.15.0.8 in the bottom right-corner of the screen. Seeing the release number 1.16 will mean you're instead in the Nether beta.

Provided you're in the correct beta, you will then be able to get ray tracing in Minecraft by downloading free creator worlds from the Minecraft Marketplace.

You can find a list of the worlds down below:

· Aquatic Adventure RTX - Dr_Bond

· Of Temples and Totems RTX - Razzelberries

· Crystal Palace RTX - GeminiTay

· Imagination Island RTX - BlockWorks

· Color, Light and Shadow RTX - PearlescentMoon

· Neon District RTX - Elysium Fire

Minecraft ray tracing release date

The release date for ray tracing in Minecraft via the RTX beta is April 16th.

Nvidia's RTX beta for Minecraft should become available at 10:00 PT and that's when you'll be able to experience the ray tracing graphical improvements firsthand.

MINECRAFT DUNGEONS: Release date for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Switch

However, before you gain access to the beta, you'll first need to look over its system requirements.