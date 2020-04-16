'Hopefully': Agent suggests £33m star linked with Liverpool, Wolves, wants Champions League

A host of Premier League clubs reportedly want Werder Bremen's Bundesliga star Milot Rashica, including Aston Villa, West Ham United and Southampton.

Milot Rashica’s agent has hinted a summer move to Liverpool would be the player's preference, telling KTV that the Werder Bremen winger plans to play Champions League football next season.

Now, Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are just one of five Premier League clubs who have been linked thus far with an explosive Kosovan winger who’s dazzling performances have drawn comparisons with the likes of Franck Ribery, Eden Hazard and Alexis Sanchez.

According to Weser Kurier, Southampton are keen. Aston Villa have been linked via The Mirror while Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United are in the race too if Der Spiegel is to be believed.

But the eagle eyed among you will point out that none of the aforementioned quintet are currently in a position to join Liverpool at Europe’s top table next season.

“Hopefully Milot will have the chance to play in the Champions League next season. That is just my and Milot's view,” says Altin Lala, who says a decision on his client’s future could be made in the next fortnight.

While Liverpool are obviously at the front of the queue for a forward who’s £33 million release clause will drop to £17 million if or when Werder Bremen are relegated from the Bundesliga, a move to Wolves cannot be discounted either.

After all, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side appear to have a genuine chance of winning the Europa League as it stands. Furthermore, they are also just two points adrift of a famously erratic Manchester United side in that now-coveted fifth place position in the English top flight.