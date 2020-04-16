Quick links

'Hopefully': Agent suggests £33m star linked with Liverpool, Wolves, wants Champions League

Danny Owen
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MAY 12:(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Jurgen Klopp Manager of Liverpool with Nuno Espírito Santo of Wolverhampton wanderers during the Premier League match...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A host of Premier League clubs reportedly want Werder Bremen's Bundesliga star Milot Rashica, including Aston Villa, West Ham United and Southampton.

Milot Rashica of SV Werder Bremen celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the DFB Cup semi final match between Werder Bremen and FC Bayern Muenchen at Weserstadion on April...

Milot Rashica’s agent has hinted a summer move to Liverpool would be the player's preference, telling KTV that the Werder Bremen winger plans to play Champions League football next season.

Now, Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are just one of five Premier League clubs who have been linked thus far with an explosive Kosovan winger who’s dazzling performances have drawn comparisons with the likes of Franck Ribery, Eden Hazard and Alexis Sanchez.

According to Weser Kurier, Southampton are keen. Aston Villa have been linked via The Mirror while Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United are in the race too if Der Spiegel is to be believed.

 

But the eagle eyed among you will point out that none of the aforementioned quintet are currently in a position to join Liverpool at Europe’s top table next season.

“Hopefully Milot will have the chance to play in the Champions League next season. That is just my and Milot's view,” says Altin Lala, who says a decision on his client’s future could be made in the next fortnight.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Milot Rashica of SV Werder Bremen looks on during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and SV Werder Bremen at Allianz Arena on December 14, 2019 in Munich,...

While Liverpool are obviously at the front of the queue for a forward who’s £33 million release clause will drop to £17 million if or when Werder Bremen are relegated from the Bundesliga, a move to Wolves cannot be discounted either.

After all, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side appear to have a genuine chance of winning the Europa League as it stands. Furthermore, they are also just two points adrift of a famously erratic Manchester United side in that now-coveted fifth place position in the English top flight.

Milot Rashica of Werder Bremen celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Bundesliga match between SV Werder Bremen and FC Schalke 04 at Weserstadion on March 08, 2019 in...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

