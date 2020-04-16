Hey Siri, when does 2020 end? Why the iOS program says the world ends today!

A lot of people have been asking Siri when does 2020 end, and here you'll discover why the iOS program says the world ends today.

The year has been a terrible one so far thanks to the coronavirus outbreak which has caused thousands of deaths with lockdown likely to be extended in the UK. Seeing as we're all stuck inside and on our phones, YouTuber Keemstar recently told people on Twitter to ask Siri how long until 2020 ends. This results in a response saying that the year ends today and here you'll discover why the iOS program makes that proclamation.

There have been plenty of things not to say to Siri in the past such as the number 14, but asking her when does 2020 end has become the latest phenomenon for people looking to have a laugh or send others into hysteria.

However, while hearing the iOS program say that the world is ending today can result in a laugh, there's actually a simple explanation as for why Siri supposedly predicts the forthcoming end of the world.

Hey Siri, how long until 2020 ends?

Asking Siri how long until 2020 ends will result in her saying today.

Sometimes Siri will provide an accurate number of days until 2020 ends, but a lot of times she'll provide a set number of hours or even minutes.

This has naturally gotten people talking about the end of the world as prophesised by the iOS program, but you needn't threat about doomsday happening anytime soon as there's a simple explanation for the AI's behaviour.

Granted, with how the year is panning out the end of the world could occur at any minute, but Siri is not actually prophesising doomsday as she's instead misinterpreting the question.

Why does Siri say 2020 ends today?

Siri says 2020 ends today because she follows the 24-hour format.

So, when people ask her when does 2020 end or how long until 2020 ends, she sometimes mistakenly interprets this as how long until 8:20 PM.

That's all there is to the AI's shocking proclamation. She's not able to foresee the prophesised end of the world, she's just telling you how long it is until the aforementioned time of day.

Now that you know the explanation and secret behind the magic trick, it's no longer all that funny and hopefully people will stop posting Siri's responses.