'He'll get that with Tottenham': Keown says Spurs can offer 26-year-old just what he needs

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been linked with an exit in recent weeks.

Martin Keown has insisted to the Daily Mail that Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane should not consider leaving Jose Mourinho’s side, as they have everything he needs right now.

Kane put his own future at Tottenham in doubt, after suggesting that he could consider leaving in an interview with Jamie Redknapp on Instagram.

Kane’s comments have put plenty of teams on red-alert, with the Tottenham forward set to be very much in-demand if he does push for a move.

But Keown thinks that Kane should be cautious, as he is not at the top of his game right now.

And the former Arsenal man insists that sticking with Tottenham would be the best move for the 26-year-old to make right now.

“My initial reaction is that, for the time being, Kane should stay at Tottenham,” Keown said.

“He needs nurturing back to his best after his injury. He needs games, the support of those around him and perhaps some patience. He will get that with Tottenham.

“Maybe in six months' time, once he's back to banging in goals, then we can revisit the topic of his future. We can also assess whether Spurs are looking any more ambitious under Jose Mourinho. For now, I say Kane should stay.”

Kane has been out since January for Spurs, and his absence has been sorely felt by Mourinho’s side.

With Heung-Min Son also out injured, Tottenham struggled to score before the Premier League was suspended, and their form was appalling.

Spurs should be in a much stronger position to compete when football does return, as Kane and Son will both be fit.

And that could yet give Spurs a chance at making a late push for a top five spot, after what has been a hugely disappointing campaign to date.