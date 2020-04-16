Quick links

'He'll get that with Tottenham': Keown says Spurs can offer 26-year-old just what he needs

John Verrall
Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 26, 2019 in London, United...
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been linked with an exit in recent weeks.

(L-R) Erik Lamela of Tottenham Hotspur FC, Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur FC, Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur FC during the Pre-season Friendly match between Real Madrid and Tottenham...

Martin Keown has insisted to the Daily Mail that Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane should not consider leaving Jose Mourinho’s side, as they have everything he needs right now.

Kane put his own future at Tottenham in doubt, after suggesting that he could consider leaving in an interview with Jamie Redknapp on Instagram.

Kane’s comments have put plenty of teams on red-alert, with the Tottenham forward set to be very much in-demand if he does push for a move.

But Keown thinks that Kane should be cautious, as he is not at the top of his game right now.

 

And the former Arsenal man insists that sticking with Tottenham would be the best move for the 26-year-old to make right now.

“My initial reaction is that, for the time being, Kane should stay at Tottenham,” Keown said.

“He needs nurturing back to his best after his injury. He needs games, the support of those around him and perhaps some patience. He will get that with Tottenham.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 26, 2019 in London, United...

“Maybe in six months' time, once he's back to banging in goals, then we can revisit the topic of his future. We can also assess whether Spurs are looking any more ambitious under Jose Mourinho. For now, I say Kane should stay.”

Kane has been out since January for Spurs, and his absence has been sorely felt by Mourinho’s side.

With Heung-Min Son also out injured, Tottenham struggled to score before the Premier League was suspended, and their form was appalling.

Spurs should be in a much stronger position to compete when football does return, as Kane and Son will both be fit.

And that could yet give Spurs a chance at making a late push for a top five spot, after what has been a hugely disappointing campaign to date.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

