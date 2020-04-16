How to get the Guess the Gibberish Filter on Instagram - actual brain power needed!

Instagram has a new virtual reality filter to try, and this one actually requires a lot of brain power.

Everyone's familiar with Instagram's virtual reality filters. They first became popular when the This or That Filters emerged, as people began to find out what Disney character they would be or what type of cheese.

But now the filters are becoming even more advanced, and the games you can play are getting even more entertaining.

So if you need a bit of entertainment during lockdown, be sure to try Instagrams newest game, the Guess the Gibberish Filter. It's really difficult and could definitely keep you busy for hours.

What is the Guess the Gibberish Filter?

The filter is another one of Instagrams augmented reality filters which appears above your head and allows you to play a game.

This one is slightly more advanced than your usual games though, and actually requires a bit of brain work. If you've ever watched Countdown, it's a bit like the conundrum they give you to try and work out over the advert break.

The filter presents you with a phrase, but the letters are jumbled up into another phrase. You then have to try and unscramble the letters and work out what the original phrase is.

go guess the gibberish on Instagram story filters and thank me later pic.twitter.com/JK4OjnkqEU — S (@slvardon) April 15, 2020

How to get the Guess the Gibberish Filter

Press 'Your Story' at the top of your homepage to add an Instagram Story.

Scroll through all the filters to the last one, a picture of a magnifying glass.

Click on the magnifying glass to search through all the filters.

Search the word 'Gibberish'.

Click on the filter that it called 'Guess the Gibberish' by gu_christopher.

Press 'Try it' and then place your head into the camera and press record to start the game.

Now try and unscramble the letters.

the filter‘s “guess the gibberish” by gu_christopher on instagram pic.twitter.com/umaynjZJOA — malak (@malakxmohamed) April 16, 2020

It's actually really difficult!

The game has absolutely no theme whatsoever which makes it really difficult.

The words could be anything from film titles to quotes or random phrases, so you've really got some work on your hands trying to work these ones out.

that “guess the gibberish” filter on Instagram has occupied my whole evening — chloé (@chloefreyaa) April 15, 2020