Ex-Barcelona wonderkid Mboula failing to make West Ham regret missing out

West Ham were once keen on signing Jordi Mboula.

West Ham have had mixed results in the transfer market over the years, with Sebastien Haller the latest striker to come in and divide opinion.

One player they tried to sign, unsuccessfully, was then Barcelona whizkid Jordi Mboula.

Mboula caught attention across Europe by scoring eight goals in nine UEFA Youth League games.

 

The Star reported how West Ham made first contact to try and get a deal done for the Spanish youth international, before eventually losing out to Monaco.

Mboula's struggles since leaving Barcelona suggest West Ham avoided another mistake by missing out on his signature.

The youngster found it tough to impress Monaco boss Leandro Jardim, who gave him just three starts, before he was fired mid-season.

Thierry Henry's appointment in the principality did little to advance Mboula's cause.

He managed only 12 appearances for Monaco in two seasons - scoring once - before he was loaned out to Club Brugge, where he played eight times - without finding the net.

In January he was loaned to Spanish second division side Huesca, with an option to buy. So far he has made just one appearance.

At 21, it is fair to say Mboula's career has not progressed as he would have liked.

He isn't making Barcelona regret letting him go, and his performances show West Ham actually got lucky by missing out.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

