'Very confused': Reported £7m Nottingham Forest target says he's been frozen out

Sabri Lamouchi's Nottingham Forest could pay big for Galatasaray striker Mbaye Diagne if they make a return to the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest target Mbaye Diagne admits he has been left stunned by Galatasaray’s decision to freeze him out of the first-team picture, speaking to HaberTurk.

Just last year, a Senegal international striker was the toast of Turkey. His 11 goals in just 17 games helped fire Galatasaray to the league and cup double in 2018/19 and it looked for all the world that he was set to remain their go-to number nine for the following campaign.

But, in a decision that shocked even the man himself, Diagne was farmed out on loan to Club Brugge right at the end of the summer transfer window with Radamel Falcao replacing him in the Turkish capital.

According to Fotospor, a move to England is now on the cards with the £7 million-rated targetman on the radar of Championship promotion hopefuls Nottingham Forest.

And even if Diagne was hoping to return to his parent club, it feels like that decision has been taken out of his hands already.

“I was very confused. We had won both the league and the Cup and I didn't expect anything like this,” said the former Kasimpasa talisman.

“Galatasaray signed a new number nine and it was important for me to play. I found that I was no longer essential.

“So I decided to move to Brugge because the club qualified for the Champions League.”

A prolific centre-forward who once represented Juventus in his younger days, the pacey and powerful Diagne looks a perfect fit for English football – especially in a counter-attacking Forest side who have been overrelliant on Lewis Grabban throughout Sabri Lamouchi’s tenure.