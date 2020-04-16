Joao Mario could reportedly help West Ham sign three players, including £28m star

David Moyes' West Ham United could get help from a familiar face as they target three Marseille stars, Morgan Sanson, Maxime Lopez and Boubacar Kamara.

West Ham United fans might have thought they had heard the last of Joao Mario.

But it seems that the one-time Hammers loanee might have a major part to play in David Moyes’ summer transfer plans. Now, worry not, that does not mean that a man who shone sporadically during his time and claret and blue is set for a second spell at the London Stadium.

Though, if reports are to be believed, Mario could help West Ham lure a talented, technically gifted midfield dynamo to the English capital during the off-season - or, for that matter, France's latest defensive star.

According to FC Inter News, Marseille are big fans of the sprightly playmaker who helped Portugal triumph at Euro 2016. Inter, for that matter, would be more than happy to cash in on a man who has fallen a million miles down the pecking order since his staggering £36 million move to the San Siro from Sporting Lisbon.

But where do West Ham come in?

Well, if Marseille want to finance a deal for the £15 million-rated Mario, an already cash-strapped club will surely have no choice but to sell a star player or three. And it just so happens that West Ham have been linked with many a Marseille player in recent weeks.

The Star claims that they are keen on the so-called ‘new Samir Nasri’ Maxime Lopez. Morgan Sanson remains a long-time target, according to BuzzSport, while recent claims from The Express suggest that £28 million defender Boubacar Kamara has admires at the London Stadium too.

Now, Mario could be a direct replacement for Sanson or Lopez in that attacking midfield role, though Kamara may be Marseille’s most sellable and expensive asset - and, therefore, their best means of financing a deal for the Iberian schemer.

Either way, West Ham supporters should keep an eye on their former loanee’s movements in the months and weeks ahead.