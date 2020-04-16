Devs: Who is Linnea Berthelsen? Explore the Stranger Things actress' Instagram, age and previous roles

Devs brings thrilling sci-fi to BBC Two and even features a Stranger Things veteran among the cast.

Thanks to the almost global lockdown we're currently enduring, we've all been left spending much more time at home than we're used to.

As a result, many of us are turning to TV to help us get through the boredom of each day.

And what could be better as an escape from the situation we currently find ourselves in than sci-fi?

Well BBC Two has a brand new offering for us in the form of Devs, a new sci-fi thriller from the Oscar-winning writer and director of Ex Machina, Alex Garland.

The series features plenty of big-name cast members as well as several actors who fans may not know.

One of the lesser-known stars in Devs is Linnea Berthelsen but what do we know about this up and coming acting talent?

Devs on BBC Two

Devs arrived on BBC Two on Wednesday, April 15th.

The series tells the story of Lily Chan (Sonoya Mizuno). She is a computer engineer who is investigating the quantum computing company, Amaya, run by Nick Offerman's character, Forest.

She is convinced that Amaya is responsible for the disappearance of her boyfriend and will do anything to learn the truth, despite the danger it will put her in.

The eight-episode series is arriving weekly on BBC Two with episodes airing on Wednesdays and Thursdays until the final episode arrives on May 7th.

Introducing Linnea Berthelsen as Jen

Lily Chan is not on her own in Devs, however, and is joined by good friend and co-worker, Jen.

Jen is played in Devs by Linnea Berthelsen.

The 26-year-old Danish actress has only recently emerged on the scene but already has some big-name acting credits on her CV, but we'll get onto them in a moment.

Linnea was born in Copenhagen and is of Indian descent. In 2014, she moved to the UK to study at the East 15 Acting School in Essex and in the same year, made her debut acting appearance.

Away from the screen, Linnea is also active on social media and has accounts on both Twitter and Instagram with a combined following of over 440,000 followers.

Linnea Berthelsen: Films and TV

As mentioned, Linnea's acting debut came in 2014 when she appeared in the short film Mirrors.

Since then, she's gone on to appear in a handful of roles in the short films Teenland and Natskygge as well as the TV mini-series The Desert.

However, her biggest role to date by far came in the Netflix series, Stranger Things, where she appeared as Kali (aka. Eight) in the second season of the hit show.

We're fascinated to see where Linnea Berthelsen will appear next but in the meantime, Devs is currently airing on Wednesdays and Thursdays on BBC Two at 9pm until the final episode arrives on May 7th.