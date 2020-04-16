Celtic striker left in limbo unless SPFL end the season

Celtic are awaiting a decision to be finalised.

The lower leagues in Scotland have concluded, BBC Sport report, with titles awarded and promotions and relegations to be worked out by a committee.

The Scottish Premiership remains unresolved, at least for now, although the current signs seem to point towards the league eventually following suit and ending.

If it doesn't, and it resumes, the situation of Celtic striker Jonathan Afolabi is one to keep an eye on.

He has been out on loan at Championship side Dunfermline, scoring two goals in six appearances since his move to Celtic from Southampton.

What wouldn't seem right, is if Afolabi's season was cancelled, and Celtic were able to play on.

It would ask questions over whether the 20-year-old would be eligible to feature in Premiership matches in an extended campaign, if football was to resume behind closed doors.

If not, he would be stuck in limbo, unable to compete. Other players on loan at lower league clubs from Premiership teams would be in the same situation.

Right now it appears decision makers are veering against this decision, despite calls from Rangers and Hearts [Talksport] lobbying against such action.

It just make so much more sense to have a unified approach across all divisions, contractually, and let the planning for next season begin.

With Celtic clear in the title race already, there are few sporting arguments against cancellation, especially if an agreement can be reached to allow an expanded Premiership next season, allowing Hearts to remain.