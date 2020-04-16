Celtic reportedly receive response after making bid for ‘fantastic’ player

Neil Lennon’s Celtic are reportedly interested in Patrick Roberts, who is on loan at Middlesbrough from Manchester City.

According to TEAMtalk, Celtic are interested in signing Patrick Roberts from Manchester City in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that the Scottish Premiership side have made a bid of £3 million for the 23-year-old winger, who is on loan at Middlesbrough in the Championship in England from Premier League outfit City at the moment.

Subscribe

The Citizens are ready to extend the current contract of the Englishman by one year to 2023 to see if he can be a success and have turned down the Hoops’ offer for now, according to the report.

However, it has been claimed that Celtic have left their £3 million offer on the table in case City change their mind.

Good signing for Celtic?

Roberts knows Celtic inside out and was very successful during his loan spell at the Hoops from City.

The former England Under-20 international won the Scottish Premiership title thrice, and the Scottish League Cup and the Scottish Cup twice each during his time at the Glasgow giants.

Brendan Rodgers worked with Roberts at Celtic, and the former Bhoys manager - now in charge of Leicester City in the Premier League - described him as a “fantastic player”, as quoted in The Herald on August 5, 2018.