Celtic player destined to never start a league game, time to move on: Our view

Daniel Arzani's Celtic stay is yet to get started, two years in.

It is two years since Daniel Arzani was close to making a name for himself as the 2018 World Cup's youngest player.

The Australian later clinched a move to Manchester City, and then an extended loan to Celtic.

Patrick Roberts' success at Celtic, on loan from City, provided some confidence this was the right choice for Arzani's development.

And it may well have been, if not for real bad luck.

Arzani played one game for Celtic in his debut season, a 23 minute appearance from the bench in a 5-0 win at Dundee, before picking up a cruciate knee ligament injury in a development squad match.

This wiped off the rest of his 2018/19 season, and left him with an uphill mountain to climb this campaign.

A managerial change has also complicated matters, and Arzani has contributed just five minutes of first team football, in a Scottish Cup win over Partick Thistle in January.

He has been back with the development squad since, but opportunities may have opened up in the final matches of the season, if Celtic continued on their course, expected to win the league with games to spare.

Now it appears likely the league will be ended summarily, and there will be no more Premiership games to play - and no more chances for Arzani.

There shouldn't be a return to Celtic for the youngster. It's not in his best interests.

Even if there's an offer for a third season on loan, which there isn't at this stage, Arzani should look elsewhere.

It may require him dropping down a level further, but Arzani needs to play, not spend another season in the development squad.

He has been beset by awful luck, and it's not his, or Celtic's fault. It's just time to move on.