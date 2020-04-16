Cellino says his preference is for Liverpool linked Sandro Tonali to sign with Italian club

Liverpool have been linked with Italian midfielder.

Throughout 2020, Liverpool's links to prodigious Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali have continued.

A report from Alfredo Pedulla earlier this month claimed the Reds have scouted Tonali several times this season and manager Jurgen Klopp is impressed with the player.

Brescia president Massimo Cellino, formerly of Leeds United, has previously insinuated he would be an obstacle in any club's pursuit of the midfielder, demanding a very high price.

Cellino's stance is beginning to soften, with Brescia sitting bottom of Serie A, and Tonali earning a call into Italy's national side.

He knows this summer is time to sell, in the player and club's interests, but still Liverpool may find it difficult.

This is because Cellino has stated he feels it is important that Tonali is sold to an Italian club.

He is quoted by Goal Italia: "It will depend on Tonali, he will choose. But I hope he stays in Italy and he plays. He must become an Iniesta."

Cellino added that he received approaches from clubs for Tonali in January, and in February with a view to a summer move.

Hope

The global crisis means Brescia are unlikely to get the top fee they want for the midfielder, and this is where Liverpool could have an advantage.

The Reds are well run, with their finances in a very position. This could enable them to present a higher offer than any Italian club in the current market.

The decision ultimately will be down to Tonali, and that's where the attraction of working with Jurgen Klopp could also come in.