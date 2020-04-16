Quick links

Carragher says Newcastle's potential owners already have 'big problem'

John Verrall
Jamie Carragher looks on before the UEFA Champions League group H match between Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid at Wembley Stadium on November 1, 2017 in London, United Kingdom.
Newcastle United are on the verge of being taken over by new owners, with Mike Ashley set to sell.

Jamie Carragher has told The Football Show, which was broadcast on Sky Sports, that Newcastle United’s new owners could have a ‘big problem’ already.

Newcastle are in the final stages of a takeover bid, with the club now very close to being bought off Mike Ashley.

Newcastle’s prospective owners are expected to have major ambitions upon arriving at St. James’ Park.

However, Carragher feels that the Magpies could struggle to start competing back at the top of the Premier League table.

 

And the Liverpool legend has warned that Newcastle must not risk their financial future by chasing success too hard.

“The big problem they’ll have is what every other club has had, where they think that they can challenge for the top four and throw big money at it, but it’s very difficult and before you know it you’re in big problems yourself financially when you try and attack those top clubs,” Carragher said.

“I think it is difficult to get Newcastle back to challenging for the league. I don’t see that, but maybe challenging for the top six or European places. It’s not easy.”

Chief Negotiator of Dubai International Capital Amanda Staveley looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League Semi Final, first leg match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield on April 22,...

The potential for new owners at Newcastle has created great excitement around St. James’ Park.

For years now a large number of Newcastle fans have been urging Ashley to sell, as they wanted to see their club show more ambition.

And it seems that Newcastle supporters may finally get their wish, with the club set to become one of the richest in the Premier League.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

