Carragher says Newcastle's potential owners already have 'big problem'

Newcastle United are on the verge of being taken over by new owners, with Mike Ashley set to sell.

Jamie Carragher has told The Football Show, which was broadcast on Sky Sports, that Newcastle United’s new owners could have a ‘big problem’ already.

Newcastle are in the final stages of a takeover bid, with the club now very close to being bought off Mike Ashley.

Newcastle’s prospective owners are expected to have major ambitions upon arriving at St. James’ Park.

However, Carragher feels that the Magpies could struggle to start competing back at the top of the Premier League table.

And the Liverpool legend has warned that Newcastle must not risk their financial future by chasing success too hard.

“The big problem they’ll have is what every other club has had, where they think that they can challenge for the top four and throw big money at it, but it’s very difficult and before you know it you’re in big problems yourself financially when you try and attack those top clubs,” Carragher said.

“I think it is difficult to get Newcastle back to challenging for the league. I don’t see that, but maybe challenging for the top six or European places. It’s not easy.”

The potential for new owners at Newcastle has created great excitement around St. James’ Park.

For years now a large number of Newcastle fans have been urging Ashley to sell, as they wanted to see their club show more ambition.

And it seems that Newcastle supporters may finally get their wish, with the club set to become one of the richest in the Premier League.