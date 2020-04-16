ITV: Will there be a Belgravia season 2? Julian Fellowes hints at the future of the series

Belgravia has been transporting viewers to 19th century London but will the period drama be back for a second series?

There's very little the British public loves more than a good period drama.

The cream of the crop in recent years has been Downton Abbey, so when a new series from writer Julian Fellowes was announced, there was obviously plenty of excitement.

That new series was Belgravia and it arrived on ITV in March 2020.

Now, as the sixth and final episode approaches, fans have been turning their attention towards a potential second series of the ITV period drama.

The question is, will Belgravia get a season 2?

Belgravia on ITV

Belgravia arrived on ITV on March 15th and has been airing weekly on Sundays since.

The series tells the story of the Trenchard family, a group of social climbers who now live in the affluent area of London called Belgravia.

They'll do anything and everything to maintain their newly-found status, even if it means suppressing a troubling secret from their past.

The six-episode series is due to conclude on April 19th and naturally, attention has turned to whether or not the ITV drama will be renewed for a second series.

Will there be a second series of Belgravia?

Unconfirmed.

It has not yet been announced whether Belgravia will be renewed for a second series or not.

However, it was always unlikely that Belgravia would last longer than one series as the show is based on the Julian Fellowes novel of the same name and, once series 1 is over, there's no more source material to draw from.

On top of that, Fellowes is quoted in Hello! as saying: "For me, this is a completed story," before continuing "we'll have to see if anyone wants anymore."

Fans offer their thoughts on Belgravia

The reaction to Belgravia has been somewhat mixed since it arrived on ITV.

Plenty of fans have offered their thoughts on social media and while there are some who would love a second series, others would prefer if ITV focused on a different project, such as a second series of Sanditon.

One fan on Twitter wrote: "Belgravia is just brilliant. When will we get series 2?"

While a disagreeing viewer said: "Why make #Belgravia when ITV could give us #Sanditon season 2 instead. I’m really disappointed with this new show."

And finally, this fan has already offered up suggestions on who could appear in a potential second series if there was one:

#Belgravia is apparently going to be a limited series with no Series 2!!! Why? Why? Why? We need toffs in posh frocks more than another (hopefully they could get Penelope Keith as Lady Maria's haughty gran!) — David (@MrDavid_885) April 16, 2020

Belgravia concludes on Sunday, April 19th at 9pm while the previous five episodes are available to stream via ITV Hub.