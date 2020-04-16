BBC pundit reacts as his former club makes Rangers and Celtic reference

Neil Lennon’s Celtic are 13 points clear of Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers.

Both Rangers and Celtic were referred to in a statement by Dundee regarding their vote on the Scottish Professional Football League’s proposal.

Dundee made a U-turn on their initial decision and voted to back the proposal to decide the leagues below the Scottish Premiership.

The Dee explained their decision in a long statement on their official website and also dismissed conspiracy theories regarding Rangers and Celtic.

"Also, we are sorry to disappoint all of the conspiracy theorists by saying that we were never exposed to any ‘deals’ from either of the Glasgow giants,” added the statement. “They both acted, as we would expect, with complete professionalism.”

Former Hibernian and Dundee forward Tam McManus, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, has given his take on the statement on Twitter and has mocked those had conspiracy theories about Celtic.

“Also, we are sorry to disappoint all of the conspiracy theorists by saying that we were never exposed to any ‘deals’ from either of the Glasgow giants. They both acted, as we would expect, with complete professionalism." Excellent *HOW MUCH DID LAWWELL GIE YE TAE SAY THAT — Tam McManus (@The_Tman10) April 15, 2020

Scottish Premiership season

The Scottish Premiership is suspended at the moment, and there will be no football until July.

It would make sense for the season to end now and the league to be reconstructed, as waiting until July to resume the campaign will only make things complicated for the 2020-21 campaign.

Celtic are at the top of the Scottish Premiership table at the moment, as many as 13 points clear of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers, who have a game in hand.