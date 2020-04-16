Quick links

Celtic

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

BBC pundit reacts as his former club makes Rangers and Celtic reference

Subhankar Mondal
Celtic fans greet the arrival of the Celtic FC team bus at Celtic Park ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group B match between Celtic and RB Salzburg at Celtic Park on December 13, 2018 in...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Neil Lennon’s Celtic are 13 points clear of Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers.

5th May 2019, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Rangers versus Hibernian; General view of Ibrox Stadium

Both Rangers and Celtic were referred to in a statement by Dundee regarding their vote on the Scottish Professional Football League’s proposal.

Dundee made a U-turn on their initial decision and voted to back the proposal to decide the leagues below the Scottish Premiership.

Subscribe

The Dee explained their decision in a long statement on their official website and also dismissed conspiracy theories regarding Rangers and Celtic.

 

"Also, we are sorry to disappoint all of the conspiracy theorists by saying that we were never exposed to any ‘deals’ from either of the Glasgow giants,” added the statement. “They both acted, as we would expect, with complete professionalism.”

Former Hibernian and Dundee forward Tam McManus, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, has given his take on the statement on Twitter and has mocked those had conspiracy theories about Celtic.

Scottish Premiership season

The Scottish Premiership is suspended at the moment, and there will be no football until July.

It would make sense for the season to end now and the league to be reconstructed, as waiting until July to resume the campaign will only make things complicated for the 2020-21 campaign.

Celtic are at the top of the Scottish Premiership table at the moment, as many as 13 points clear of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers, who have a game in hand.

Celtic fans greet the arrival of the Celtic FC team bus at Celtic Park ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group B match between Celtic and RB Salzburg at Celtic Park on December 13, 2018 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch