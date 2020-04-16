Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

Asprilla names 2 big clubs he wants Newcastle to follow after takeover

Subhankar Mondal
A general view outside of St James' Park Stadium before the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on January 2, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne,...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Faustino Asprilla wants Newcastle United to reach the level of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

Faustino Asprilla attends the Parma FC press conference for the unveiling of the commemorative shirt for the 20th anniversary of the victory of the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup on May 10, 2013 in...

Faustino Asprilla has told The Sun that he wants Newcastle United to be like Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

The former Newcastle player is pleased that the Premier League club are on the verge of changing ownership.

According to BBC Sport, Newcastle are close to changing owners, with Mike Ashley set to sell the club.

It has been reported that financier Amanda Staveley is leading a bid which involves Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund and the Reuben Brothers.

 

Asprilla told The Sun: “I want us to create a team like Manchester City, teams with money like Paris Saint-Germain.

“I hope we can buy the best players and compete at an international level and fight for the Premier League and European titles.

“With the Saudi money I hope we can create a team like the one we had in 1996-97 when we fought for the Premier League.”

Positive for Newcastle United fans

Many Newcastle fans will be pleased that Ashley is reportedly going to sell the club, as they have long complained about a lack of investment.

With potential new owners coming in, the St. James’ Park faithful will hope that they spend money and sign some good players who will take the club to the next level.

Not getting carried away

Like Asprilla, a lot of Newcastle fans will want the club to reach the level of City or PSG, but it will take time.

The Magpies’ supporters should not get carried just yet, and must see this as a long-term project.

21 Dec 1997: Faustino Asprilla of Newcastle United

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch