Asprilla names 2 big clubs he wants Newcastle to follow after takeover

Faustino Asprilla has told The Sun that he wants Newcastle United to be like Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

The former Newcastle player is pleased that the Premier League club are on the verge of changing ownership.

According to BBC Sport, Newcastle are close to changing owners, with Mike Ashley set to sell the club.

It has been reported that financier Amanda Staveley is leading a bid which involves Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund and the Reuben Brothers.

Asprilla told The Sun: “I want us to create a team like Manchester City, teams with money like Paris Saint-Germain.

“I hope we can buy the best players and compete at an international level and fight for the Premier League and European titles.

“With the Saudi money I hope we can create a team like the one we had in 1996-97 when we fought for the Premier League.”

Positive for Newcastle United fans

Many Newcastle fans will be pleased that Ashley is reportedly going to sell the club, as they have long complained about a lack of investment.

With potential new owners coming in, the St. James’ Park faithful will hope that they spend money and sign some good players who will take the club to the next level.

Not getting carried away

Like Asprilla, a lot of Newcastle fans will want the club to reach the level of City or PSG, but it will take time.

The Magpies’ supporters should not get carried just yet, and must see this as a long-term project.