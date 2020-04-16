Are B&Q stores open? Here's what you need to know

Lots of businesses have temporarily closed their doors, but are B&Q stores open?

If you're heading out, it helps to be aware of which stores are open and closed.

A few weeks ago the UK entered lockdown, with Boris Johnson informing us to adhere to government guidelines, only leaving the home for work if absolutely necessary, shopping for essentials as infrequently as possible and exercise once a day.

For the most part, the majority have cooperated in the aim to reduce pressure on health services and help save lives.

Of course, going out for essentials every so often is inevitable and it's wise to know where you're going beforehand so that the trip is shorter.

Most businesses have closed their doors due to them being considered non-essential. However, there has been somewhat of a debate regarding which stores are actually essential, causing some confusion.

B&Q sells a range of products and goods which you may need at this time, but is it open?

Are B&Q stores open?

No, B&Q stores are not open for browsing and purchasing. However, the retailer has taken measures to ensure customers have access to essential products if they need them.

Published on Facebook, a message from the B&Q CEO - Graham Bell - addressed concerns in a COVID-19 update posted on March 25th 2020.

It reads: "The Covid-19 crisis continues to evolve, so I wanted to update you on some changes here at B&Q. Over the last 48 hours, we have been working hard to create a service that focuses on providing essential products for repair and maintenance of the home. This means we can keep supplies open and give our customers the best possible service to ensure their homes are safe, warm and in working order. In order to do this in the safest possible way for our colleagues and customers, we are making some changes..."

If you have any specific queries, it's definitely worth clicking on the link in the below tweet:

During these unprecedented times, we’ve put together the answers to your most asked question to help you find solutions faster: https://t.co/uHXubPZoaC — B&Q (@BandQ) April 9, 2020

B&Q COVID-19 update

The changes they include are as follows:

• "Diy.com will be our primary store, giving customers access to a range of essential products."

• "The range will be limited for our Click + Collect service to ensure we do everything we can to limit unnecessary purchases and ensure our customers and colleagues are protected from needless contact."

• "Customers can now use our contact-free Click + Collect service from their local store, allowing items to be picked up from an allocated parking zone where the product will be brought to you or your car."

• "We are working on our home delivery service to enable us to provide a fuller product range."

In conclusion, they added: "We urge you to follow all the Government’s social distancing guidelines and to shop responsibly for essential needs only. The safety of customers and colleagues remains our top priority..."

