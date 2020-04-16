Answer: I met a man on my way to St Ivory riddle explained - name of the mysterious man revealed!

Riddles have proven to be a popular way of staving off the boredom while in lockdown but what's the answer to this tricky teaser?

Thanks to the world being on lockdown, we've all had to spend much more time at home than we're used to.

As a result, many of us are having to find new ways of keeping ourselves entertained to stave off the boredom of staying indoors all day.

For many, Netflix and Disney+ have provided the answer but if you're searching for something a little more engaging, riddles have proven to be a popular distraction and have flooded social media in recent days.

One riddle that has made its way onto Facebook in recent days has been the 'I met a man on my way to St Ivory' riddle but it's one that has left people scratching heads.

I met a man on my way to St Ivory riddle

The 'I met a man on my way to St Ivory' riddle goes like this:

I met a man on my way to St Ivory.

He tipped his hat and drew his coat.

I told you his name already. What's his name?

The riddle has definitely proved to be a tricky one for many as there's apparently no clear name in the riddle.

Answer: What's the man's name?

The man's name is Andrew Hiscoat.

If you take the words 'and drew' and 'his coat' you can make the name of the man.

The actual sentence should read: He tipped his hat, Andrew Hiscoat.

It's effectively saying that Andrew Hiscoat tipped his hat to you but the sentence puts the action first rather than the man's name.

A number of people have already guessed Andrew's first name but without the Hiscoat surname, you're left with a pretty nonsensical sentence and a miscellaneous coat.

