What is The All In Challenge? TikTok's D'Amelio sisters are getting involved!

US internet celebrities Charli D'Amelio and Dixie D'Amelio arrive for the Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019 at Madison Square Garden in New York on December 13, 2019.
This new challenge is everywhere as celebrities, and now even TikTok stars, raise money to help support Covid-19!

The coronavirus has put a huge economic strain on the whole world, with health systems unable to cope and issues of lack of food still very much around.

A-list celebrities are getting involved to help raise money to support the Covid-19 pandemic. The All In Challenge foundation was started by American businessman and founder of the online sports retailer Fanatics, Michael Rubin, to provide food to those who need it. 

And now, even TikTok stars are getting involved!

 
 
 
#AllinChallenge

What is the All In Challenge

The challenge started over on Instagram, with high profile celebrities offering prizes in exchange for their fans raising money for the coronavirus.

The prize was designed to be a once in a lifetime experience, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro even giving away a walk-on role in their new upcoming movie Killers of the Flower Moon!

Justin Bieber, Drake, Ellen Degeneres, Britney Spears and many more have all joined in to raise money to help during the COVID-19 crisis, particularly for American organisations Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry and America's Food Fund to ensure that no one goes hungry during the pandemic.

 
 
 
We recently launched #AmericasFoodFund to help make sure every family in need gets access to food at this critical time. Our most vulnerable communities need our support now more than ever. That’s why we’re asking you to help us with the #AllinChallenge. If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be able to work with the great @martinscorsese_, Robert De Niro and myself, this is your chance. Robert and I are going to be starring in a new movie called Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. We want to offer you a walk-on role, the opportunity to spend the day on the set with the three of us, and attend the premiere. To take part, please go to allinchallenge.com and donate whatever you can. 100% of your donation will go to @MealsonWheelsAmerica, @NoKidHungry and #AmericasFoodFund (@wckitchen & @feedingamerica) @officiallymcconaughey, @theellenshow and @iamjamiefoxx, will you go all in with us?

Now TikTok stars are getting involved!

One of the huge prizes available is the chance to make TikTok's with the hugely famous Tiktok stars the D'Amelio sisters!

People can bid to spend a day with the two and their parents in New York City. If you're a huge TikTok fan like we all are, this is a definitely an opportunity you don't want to miss out on.

Who are the D'Amelio sisters?

Charli and Dixie D'Amelio are two of the biggest TikTok stars in the world, with a combined following of almost 70 million followers on the video sharing app!

Originally from Connecticut, Charli, 15 and Dixie, 18 make short lip syncing, dance and challenge videos and are also part of the Hype House, an LA mansion where lots of TikTok stars go to hang out and film videos.

Their parents are also in on the fame, as Marc and Heidi D'Amelio feature heavily on their TikTok's and have now signed to a digital agent which will work on giving them family content such as tours, books and TV deals. 

Charli D'Amelio (L) and Dixie D'Amelio arrive at iHeartRadio's Z100 Jingle Ball 2019 at Madison Square Garden on December 13, 2019 in New York City.

