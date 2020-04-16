What is The All In Challenge? TikTok's D'Amelio sisters are getting involved!

This new challenge is everywhere as celebrities, and now even TikTok stars, raise money to help support Covid-19!

The coronavirus has put a huge economic strain on the whole world, with health systems unable to cope and issues of lack of food still very much around.

A-list celebrities are getting involved to help raise money to support the Covid-19 pandemic. The All In Challenge foundation was started by American businessman and founder of the online sports retailer Fanatics, Michael Rubin, to provide food to those who need it.

And now, even TikTok stars are getting involved!

What is the All In Challenge?

The challenge started over on Instagram, with high profile celebrities offering prizes in exchange for their fans raising money for the coronavirus.

The prize was designed to be a once in a lifetime experience, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro even giving away a walk-on role in their new upcoming movie Killers of the Flower Moon!

Justin Bieber, Drake, Ellen Degeneres, Britney Spears and many more have all joined in to raise money to help during the COVID-19 crisis, particularly for American organisations Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry and America's Food Fund to ensure that no one goes hungry during the pandemic.

Now TikTok stars are getting involved!

One of the huge prizes available is the chance to make TikTok's with the hugely famous Tiktok stars the D'Amelio sisters!

People can bid to spend a day with the two and their parents in New York City. If you're a huge TikTok fan like we all are, this is a definitely an opportunity you don't want to miss out on.

Who are the D'Amelio sisters?

Charli and Dixie D'Amelio are two of the biggest TikTok stars in the world, with a combined following of almost 70 million followers on the video sharing app!

Originally from Connecticut, Charli, 15 and Dixie, 18 make short lip syncing, dance and challenge videos and are also part of the Hype House, an LA mansion where lots of TikTok stars go to hang out and film videos.

Their parents are also in on the fame, as Marc and Heidi D'Amelio feature heavily on their TikTok's and have now signed to a digital agent which will work on giving them family content such as tours, books and TV deals.



