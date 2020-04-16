Quick links

Agent suggests £33m Klopp target has personal connection to Liverpool

Olly Dawes
Milot Rashica of SV Werder Bremen looks on during the Bundesliga match between SV Werder Bremen and Sport-Club Freiburg at Wohninvest Weserstadion on November 2, 2019 in Bremen, Germany.
Liverpool have been linked with Werder Bremen attacker Milot Rashica.

Liverpool may well be in the market for a new attacker this summer, but the global pandemic may make a big-money swoop a little more difficult.

Fans would love to see a Kylian Mbappe or even a Timo Werner join this summer, but that currently seems unlikely given the financial strain on clubs in light of the health crisis.

A player who can play all across the front line may be wanted, and recent links to Werder Bremen attacker Milot Rashica do make some sense.

 

Bild recently noted that Liverpool are keen to bring in Rashica, with a €38million (£33million) fee suggested for the Kosovo international.

Rashica, 23, has hit 10 goals and five assists from 24 appearances this season, and he has played all across the Bremen front line in his time at the club.

His blistering pace is a major asset, and he may just be more willing to play an in-and-out role in the Liverpool side than somebody like Werner.

Now, agent Altin Lala has told Koha that there are 'many' Liverpool fans in Kosovo, including Rashica's friend MC Kresha, which may just make the Reds an appealing prospect.

Lala claims that Rashica is wanted by many clubs, but the fact that he brought up Liverpool as having a personal connection to Rashica and his home country is very interesting.

“Milot has shown his values and scored a large number of goals and also assisted,” said Lala. “This has put him on the list of many clubs. I know that there are many Liverpool fans in Kosovo and the best known is MC Kresha, who is also a friend of Milot. But he will not be disappointed if Milot is not transferred to Liverpool,” he added.

