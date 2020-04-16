Agent suggests Tottenham bid £26m for forward, says Newcastle want him too

The Premier League is calling for Willian Jose - will Real Sociedads's La Liga ace join Jose Mourinho's Spurs or Steve Bruce's Newcastle United?

Tottenham Hotspur made an offer of £26 million for Willian Jose during the January transfer window, the Brazilian’s agent tells Nicola’s Channel while also confirming interest from Newcastle United.

Three months ago, Real Sociedad’s promising La Liga campaign was in danger of being unravelled by a rather unseemly transfer saga involving one of the top strikers in Spanish football.

Willian Jose felt that a move to the Premier League was too good to turn down at the age of 28, publicly expressing a desire to move on after four years at San Sebastian. Barely a day went by without Tottenham being linked, with Jose Mourinho desperate to fill a Harry Kane-shaped void in his injury-hit frontline.

Though, according to Nick Arcuri, Spurs were not the only side on English shores who made an approach for a former Real Madrid youngster during the winter.

“Just in the January market, he had Barcelona, he had Tottenham, he had Manchester United, he had Newcastle (showing an interest),” Nick Acruri says.

“Tottenham; they wanted to offer a player and an amount, so it was about £26 million.”

Spurs, it seems, put forward a player-plus-cash deal for Jose, though Acruri was unwilling to identify the man who was likely to be sacrificed by the North London outfit. It remains to be seen whether they return for this old-school, barrelling number nine come the summer.

With Newcastle on the verge of a £300 million takeover which promises to bring the glory days back to St James’ Park, it would not be a surprise if The Magpies finally landed a long-term transfer target in the off-season.

Jose has nine goals in 18 La Liga starts for Sociedad this season.