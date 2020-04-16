Quick links

Agent suggests Tottenham bid £26m for forward, says Newcastle want him too

Danny Owen
Manchester United's new Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho attends a photocall on the pitch at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, northern England, on July 5, 2016. Jose Mourinho officially...
The Premier League is calling for Willian Jose - will Real Sociedads's La Liga ace join Jose Mourinho's Spurs or Steve Bruce's Newcastle United?

BARCELONA, SPAIN - September 22: Willian Jose #9 of Real Sociedad turns away after scoring the first of his two goals during the Espanyol V Real Sociedad, La Liga regular season match at...

Tottenham Hotspur made an offer of £26 million for Willian Jose during the January transfer window, the Brazilian’s agent tells Nicola’s Channel while also confirming interest from Newcastle United.

Three months ago, Real Sociedad’s promising La Liga campaign was in danger of being unravelled by a rather unseemly transfer saga involving one of the top strikers in Spanish football.

Willian Jose felt that a move to the Premier League was too good to turn down at the age of 28, publicly expressing a desire to move on after four years at San Sebastian. Barely a day went by without Tottenham being linked, with Jose Mourinho desperate to fill a Harry Kane-shaped void in his injury-hit frontline.

 

Though, according to Nick Arcuri, Spurs were not the only side on English shores who made an approach for a former Real Madrid youngster during the winter.

“Just in the January market, he had Barcelona, he had Tottenham, he had Manchester United, he had Newcastle (showing an interest),” Nick Acruri says.

“Tottenham; they wanted to offer a player and an amount, so it was about £26 million.”

Real Sociedad's Brazilian forward Willian Jose celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Spanish league football match Real Sociedad vs Valencia CF at the Anoeta stadium...

Spurs, it seems, put forward a player-plus-cash deal for Jose, though Acruri was unwilling to identify the man who was likely to be sacrificed by the North London outfit. It remains to be seen whether they return for this old-school, barrelling number nine come the summer.

With Newcastle on the verge of a £300 million takeover which promises to bring the glory days back to St James’ Park, it would not be a surprise if The Magpies finally landed a long-term transfer target in the off-season.

Jose has nine goals in 18 La Liga starts for Sociedad this season.

Willian Jose Da Silva of Real Sociedad looks on during the La Liga match between Real Sociedad and Rayo Vallecano de Madrid at Estadio Anoeta on September 25, 2018 in San Sebastian, Spain.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

