Quick links

Everton

Premier League

£30m man who's expected to join Everton sends message to Richarlison on Instagram

John Verrall
Lille's Gabriel during the Ligue 1 match between Lille OSC and Paris Saint-Germain at Stade Pierre Mauroy on January 26, 2020 in Lille, France.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton are said to be closing in on completing a deal to snap up Gabriel from Lille.

Lille's Gabriel during the Ligue 1 match between Lille OSC and Montpellier HSC at Stade Pierre Mauroy on December 13, 2019 in Lille, France.

Everton transfer target Gabriel has commented on Richarlison’s Instagram, amid rumours that he could move to Goodison Park in the summer.

The Guardian claim that Everton have made good progress with signing the £30 million defender from Lille in recent weeks, and he is now expected to move to Merseyside in the near future.

 

If Gabriel is set to move to Everton, it appears that he is already trying to make acquaintances at the club.

Gabriel commented on Richarlison’s Instagram yesterday praising the Everton forward for scoring.

Gabriel’s post means ‘ace’, but it wasn’t entirely clear whether the comment was direct at the Goodison Park atmosphere or Richarlison’s strike.

Gabriel should help to strengthen Everton’s defence, and bring more quality to Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

Michael Keane, Mason Holgate and Yerry Mina are the only recognised centre-backs in Everton’s squad currently, which leaves their options looking very short.

Gabriel has played regularly for Lille, making 34 appearances across all competitions.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch