£30m man who's expected to join Everton sends message to Richarlison on Instagram

Everton are said to be closing in on completing a deal to snap up Gabriel from Lille.

Everton transfer target Gabriel has commented on Richarlison’s Instagram, amid rumours that he could move to Goodison Park in the summer.

The Guardian claim that Everton have made good progress with signing the £30 million defender from Lille in recent weeks, and he is now expected to move to Merseyside in the near future.

If Gabriel is set to move to Everton, it appears that he is already trying to make acquaintances at the club.

Gabriel commented on Richarlison’s Instagram yesterday praising the Everton forward for scoring.

Gabriel a big fan of the Goodison Park atmosphere pic.twitter.com/t549V4YoPH — The Toffee Blues (@EvertonNewsFeed) April 15, 2020

Gabriel’s post means ‘ace’, but it wasn’t entirely clear whether the comment was direct at the Goodison Park atmosphere or Richarlison’s strike.

Gabriel should help to strengthen Everton’s defence, and bring more quality to Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

Michael Keane, Mason Holgate and Yerry Mina are the only recognised centre-backs in Everton’s squad currently, which leaves their options looking very short.

Gabriel has played regularly for Lille, making 34 appearances across all competitions.