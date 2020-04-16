26-year-old claims player Klopp sold simply never gave the ball away in Liverpool training

Philippe Coutinho and Brad Smith were both teammates at Liverpool for three years between 2013 and 2016.

Brad Smith has told socceroos.com that Philippe Coutinho never gave the ball away in Liverpool training.

Smith and Coutinho were teammates at Liverpool for three years between 2013-2016, before the Australian international left to join Bournemouth.

Smith has spent the last four years away from Anfield, but he claims that Coutinho remains the best player he has ever been in the same team as.

“The best player I have ever played with would have to be Philippe Coutinho,” Smith said.

“He’s very talented on the ball and an amazing player. In training he would never ever give the ball away.”

Coutinho left Liverpool just 18 months after Smith, but his career has not gone to plan since his departure from Merseyside.

The Brazilian has struggled at Barcelona, and he looks set to leave the Nou Camp this summer.

The Daily Mirror have suggested that Coutinho would like a Liverpool return, but it seems that Jurgen Klopp has not interest in bringing the playmaker back.

Instead, the Mirror claim that the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are more interested in bringing the 27-year-old back to the Premier League, as they feel he could enhance the quality of their squads.