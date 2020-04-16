£20m player responds to Celtic fan, takes pop at Rangers without even naming them

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are trailing Neil Lennon’s Celtic by 13 points.

Mousa Dembele has endeared himself further to the Celtic fans by taking yet another pop at Rangers on Twitter, and this time he did not even name the Gers.

In recent times, the 23-year-old striker has posted tweets regarding Celtic against Rangers (click here and here to read more), with the Frenchman having turned out for the Hoops from 2016 until 2018 when he moved to Lyon for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £19.7 million.

Subscribe

On Wednesday, the former France Under-21 international responded to a Celtic post, and has urged the announcement of ‘Nine in a Row’.

The Bhoys have won the league title in Scotland for the past eight seasons, and are set to clinch the Scottish Premiership for the ninth year in a row.

Celtic are as many as 13 points clear of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers at the top of the league table at the moment, although the Gers have a game in hand.

The Scottish Premiership is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.